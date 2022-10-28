O’Donnell hoping for perfect Errigal ending

THERE’S no place like home. Adrian O’Donnell and Mark Harte had formed a productive managerial partnership long before their native club came calling, but when that moment invariably came, there was no hesitation in assuming the reins at Errigal Ciaran.

Their first season in charge was stellar – Errigal reached the Division One final, where they were coincidentally beaten by Carrickmore – but an implosion of sorts against Coalisland in the semi-final of the Championship loomed large when the story of 2021 was written.

O’Donnell knew it was just a matter of ironing out a few bumps and maintaining a positive attitude, and now they’re one step away from a first O’Neill Cup triumph since 2012.

“It was small moments that cost us against Coalisland. We looked at different ways we felt our team could improve and you’ve seen some evidence of that in the League and Championship.

“But on the whole there was little reference made to last year when we went back to the training ground. It was about moving forward with enthusiasm and confidence. We knew that with a big effort, and everyone pushing in the same direction,we wouldn’t be far away heading into the business end of the season.”

Having managed alongside Mark Harte at various clubs in the last decade, and enjoying a healthy dollop of success along the way (leading Roslea to the Fermanagh Senior Championship in 2014 and Pomeroy to the Ulster Intermediate title in 2016 to cite two examples), they’re now enjoying the expectation that comes with managing Errigal Ciaran. Appointed in late 2020, O’Donnell says it seemed like the right time to take the reins.

“In many of our car journeys the subject inevitably came up and we felt that if the opportunity did arise, now would be the time to take it. Thankfully we were asked to do the job, and there was absolutely no hesitation in taking it and we’ve loved every second to it. Hopefully come Sunday there’ll be a nice ending to the year.. We enjoyed our playing days with Errigal and we’re now managing the club, and it’s a huge honour for us both.”

Errigal have been utterly convincing en route to the final, barring a poor first-half on their first day out against the Moy. There’s a strong argument to be made that their quarter-final victory over a powerful Dungannon Clarkes side was a watershed moment for the team, as they’d faltered in some big games in recent years, and they built on that win with an impressive showing against holders Dromore in the last four.

Acknowledging that there were those who doubted they could get the better of the Clarkes, O’Donnell said: “Different people were saying that in the lead-up to the game, but in our last three meetings against Dungannon, there was very little between the two teams. We knew it was going to down to the wire, and of course it was a physical contest that asked many questions of our players, but thankfully over the course of the 60 plus minutes we came up with most of the answers.”

Errigal Ciaran had the strongest representation on the Tyrone senior inter-county panel this year with eight players involved by the time of their ill-fated qualifier clash against Armagh early in the summer. It was a disappointing day for all involved with Tyrone football, but the early exit probably didn’t do Errigal any harm.

“It was new to us, last year there was a lengthy period where we went without the boys who play with Tyrone. It’s the same with every club with Tyrone players, their involvement adds impetus and focus to training. For ourselves, their return made a big impact, and it was great to work with those lads and get them integrated into the squad at a relatively early juncture.”

So it’s a renewal of the famed Errigal Ciaran-Carrickmore rivalry of O’Donnell’s own playing days, and he sees parallels between the teams leading into Sunday’s final.

“Their run has been similar to ours, they were put to the pin of their collar by Loughmacrory in the quarter-final and we’ve had it similarly tough in our games. Like ourselves, they’ve introduced a lot of youth while also having those experienced players.

“When you look at the history of the two clubs in championship matches, there’s only ever a kick of the ball between the ides when the final whistle goes. We’re expecting it’ll be a similar story this weekend, and I’m sure Carrickmore are thinking the same.”