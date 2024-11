GREAT Britain rower Rebecca Edwards has decided to hang up her oar after competing in two Olympic Games.

Edwards, from Aughnacloy, won a plethora of titles and championships for Team GB and appeared in the last two Olympics in Japan and more recently in Paris.

A matter of weeks ago, Edwards hinted in an interview with this newspaper that she may well call it a day and last week she confirmed that after dedicating 12 years to the sport she had decided to retire.

Advertisement

“And so it must come to an end,” she wrote on social media.

“It’s been truly amazing, so exciting, truly frustrating, more painful than I ever could have imagined and the best thing I have ever done. I’ve smiled so much, cried even more and met some wonderful people along the way.

“When I set out on this journey I promised myself I would leave no stone unturned and push myself right to the limit. I believe I have done that.”

The former RS Dungannon pupil took up rowing while studying at Queens University and quickly progressed to become part of Team GB.