Omagh CBS win the Rannafast Cup for the fourth year running

Omagh CBS 0-10 Abbey CBS 0-9

OMAGH CBS captain Diarmuid Martin displayed class both on and off the pitch as his school retained the Ulster Rannafast Cup title for the fourth year running, just about fending off the fierce challenge of Abbey CBS in a gripping decider in Dungannon on Thursday evening.

The Fintona lad not only struck over a quality winner, with the sides deadlocked as the match ticked into the 63rd minute, but afterwards in an impressive acceptance speech he talked about the loss of the Newry school’s ‘inspiring’ teacher Jody Gormley, also a former Omagh CBS pupil.

Jody’s passing provided an emotional backdrop to this final and his Abbey charges did him proud in this encounter as they strained every sinew in the pursuit of victory, only to ultimately come up just short.

Give their own high standards Omagh performed well below par in the first half, and went in trailing at the break 0-6 to 0-4, but they were much improved after the break, with Martin, Peter Colton and Padraig Goodman among those spearheading their challenge.

Colton, who really impressed in the Brothers MacRory Cup tie the week before, popped over the opening score in the fifth minute but lively sharpshooter Ryan O’Hare quickly levelled things up at the other end with a neat turn and conversion.

There was an engaging cut and thrust to proceedings from the off and an intensity which you would expect in a premier schools final. With Kieran McDonagh recycling possession from along the endline he fed Martin to drill over, before a fine pass from Ryan Baxter allowed McDonagh to turn and split the posts, putting Omagh two to the good.

By the midway mark of the first period the Abbey had restored parity again, with Oisin Byrne hoisting over a quality score, and O’Hare capping some swift approach work with an accurate finish.

Goal scoring opportunities were relatively thin on the ground all evening but a sublime pass inside by Colton provided Peter Garrity with a shooting chance, however his low drive was well kept out by Abbey keeper Brodie McGarvey.

The menacing Martin cut in purposefully to arrow over another Omagh score as they edged in front again, but in the closing stages of the half it was the Abbey who looked the sharper and three points on the bounce handed them a deserved lead.

A ball lobbed in around the square by Odhran Reel was fisted over by midfielder Caolan McEntee, before Reel himself was twice on target (one free) to put his side two ahead at the break.

There was an added urgency and tempo to the Omagh play on the restart and they were rewarded with two excellent conversions from open play by Colton and McDonagh to level matters again at six points apiece.

In the main though as the half progressed, each set of defenders took a vice-like grip on the contest, leaving it difficult to chisel out many shooting chances at either end.

Abbey had no intention of disappearing quietly into the night and a quick fire brace of frees knocked over by Reel had them in the ascendancy again.

Similarly Omagh were not going to relinquish their title without a real fight and with skipper Martin splitting the posts with another top notch attempt, and sub Aodhan Corry doing likewise it was now 0-8 apiece, heading into the last ten minutes.

It seemed that Peter Garrity may have won it for Omagh when he made room in a congested area to send a fantastic shot sailing between the posts, but Caolan McEntee was rewarded for his perseverance, as he marauded through to rocket over the equaliser as the game ticked into injury time.

With extra-time looming Omagh launched one final attack and with possession finding its way to Diarmuid Martin he turned and sweetly fired his side to glory.

Scorers

Omagh CBS

Diarmuid Martin (0-4), Peter Colton (0-2), Kieran McDonagh (0-2), Aodhan Corry, Peter Garrity (0-1 each)

Abbey CBS

Odhran Reel (0-4,3f), Ryan O’Hare (0-2), Caolan McEntee (0-2), Oisin Byrne (0-1)

Teams

Omagh CBS

Cillian Morgan, Cormac Darcy, Igor Samulewicz, Christy McCrory, Eoghan Donnelly, Ryan Baxter, Charlie Meenan, Padraig Goodman, Cathal Cunningham, Kieran McDonagh, Peter Colton, Ciarnan Devine, Cathal Farley, Diarmuid Martin, Peter Garrity. Subs used: Aodhan Corry for C Devine (26mins), Tom Gallen for C McCrory (28), Aidan Farley for C Darcy (42), Oisin Kelly for E Donnelly (53)

Abbey CBS

Brodie McGarvey, Conor Trainor, Aaron Moore, Eoin Gorman, Danny Shields, Cormac McEntee, Darragh Phillips, Caolan McEntee, Oran Donnelly, Jack O’Mahoney, Ethan Lavelle, Oisin Byrne, Ryan O’Hare, Odhran Reel, Conall Gallagher

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)