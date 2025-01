FOR the first time in over fifty years an Omagh team will compete in junior football with confirmation this week that the club will field a new third team in Division Three of the All-County League in 2025.

The decision that had been muted over for over a decade was made due to what St Enda’s vice-chairman Joe McMahon described as ‘bumper’ numbers now available to the club.

The new team will compete in Division Three, as well as the Junior Championship and the new pre-season subsidiary McGarrity Cup competition.

Former Club captain and Tyrone All-Ireland winner McMahon expressed his delight with the announcement

“It is something the club has talked about for several years but now we feel the time is right to go ahead.

“ The logic behind it is simple. We have big numbers out and at the end of the day we want to give players as much football as possible. That said we still would love to see former players or indeed new players come on board to play.”

There won’t be a Thirds Reserve side initailly anyway, with the club emphasis on ‘walking before they can run’. The club have issued a request for new and old faces to get involved with the new side.

St Enda’s did field a Junior side way back in 1932 and the team reached the Tyrone Final in 1933.