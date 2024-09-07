Omagh’s Tierney expects typical derby test on Sunday

OMAGH might take some heart from Trillick’s deeds last year as they venture into Championship battle without one of their leading stars.

Even deprived of the services of the crocked Mattie Donnelly the Reds were able to brush themselves down and clinch a ninth O’Neill Cup, and heading into their derby clash with Killyclogher this Sunday, St Enda’s are in the same boat with Conor Meyler ruled out for the season with a long term knee injury.

The Healy Park outfit of course have had plenty of time to adapt to life without the 2021 All-Star but skipper Barry Tierney admits that his ongoing absence is still a big blow for the team.

Advertisement

“ The man is an All-Star and one of the top players in Tyrone. We’d love to have him available but unfortunately that isn’t the case. Hopefully he will get himself sorted and be back playing football next year.

“ I know he’s had a tough year and we’d love to have him but we can’t think about it, we just have to deal with it and go on.”

Tierney is certainly one of the men who has picked up the baton in terms of leadership and drive, with Meyler out of the equation, performing at a consistently high standard all season in the white jersey.

The half-back acknowledged though that the team required an upturn in fortunes towards the back end of the league to avoid dropping down around the relegation zone.

“ We went through a spell where we couldn’t buy a victory. We then got a good result against Carrickmore away and that helped us to turn the corner a bit. We built up a bit of momentum after that and got a few good wins which moved us away from that battle at the bottom of the table. But that’s the Tyrone league, you can’t afford to take your foot off the pedal because all the teams are fairly equal.

“ Thankfully we got it turned around and got a few men back which helped but we were relieved enough to get to safety.”

Aghyaran native Owen Devine is in his first year at the helm of St Enda’s and his captain has been impressed with his impact and approach since taking over the managerial reins.

Advertisement

“ He has brought a bit of honesty and freshness. He has bought into the club and treats everyone with respect. He has given everybody the chance and has given the youth an opportunity as well. So we have a good mix now of experience and youth.”

And looking ahead to Sunday’s clash with their rivals from Ballinamullan, Tierney knows that St Enda’s must bring their ‘A’ game to the contest if they are to prevail.

“ It’s a big rivalry that goes without saying. We are neighbours and have grown up with each other whether it was at school or since school.

“ It’s going to be interesting. There is no point lying they are good team, probably one of the most consistent teams in Tyrone. When you look at the league table they are always competing at the top. So we know we are in for a real challenge.”

Last year Omagh suffered a limp exit in the first round at the hands of Ardboe and Barry is fully aware that a repeat showing this weekend would signal another frustrating afternoon.

“ We knew ourselves that it wasn’t a good performance and if we repeat that level of performance against Killyclogher we are going to be out again. It wasn’t good enough but we’d like to think that we have done plenty of work this year and learned from that display.

“ In saying that the first round of the Tyrone Championship is never easy. Just look at the quality draws served up this year. There is no guaranteed winner anywhere and us and Killyclogher is going to be the same.”