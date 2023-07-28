One step at a time for Dromore’s Teague

DROMORE have yet to lose or even draw a game in Division One after seven rounds of action, but their versatile full-back, Peter Teague, says they aren’t overly-conscious of their winning streak which has catapulted them to the top of the table.

Indeed, he says they were ‘disappointed’ by their second-half performance against Ardboe on Saturday night; a game they almost looked like relinquishing control of after running into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead at the half-time whistle.

Dromore survived a nervy final ten minutes against Gavin Devlin’s team, and while played in the midst of an evening deluge, Teague said the weather wasn’t an excuse for letting Ardboe back into the game.

“We were very disappointed with our second-half performance. We controlled the first-half and were six points to the good, but we made some very poor decisions in the second-half.

“The conditions were very poor. It was very wet and greasy, but there was no excuse for giving the ball away constantly. But, in a way, it’s good to be in a bad mood after winning the two points.”

Teague, who deputised as captain on the night with Conor O’Hara away on honeymoon, says that Dromore treat the league with the utmost respect. Back in the early years of the Millennium, they got their hands on Division One silverware for the first time in their history, and it wasn’t long before they achieved success on the championship front.

“We haven’t sought out a streak of results or anything like that. We’re taking every game as it comes. We haven’t played one game with our full squad, and Conor was away on honeymoon tonight (Saturday), but there are lads to come back, so we’re in a good place.

“We always take great pride in the league. Twenty years ago, we hadn’t won a league or championship, but we won the league in 2003, 2004 and 2005, and that helped get things rolling for us in the championship, so we see it as a very important platform..”