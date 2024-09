KIilleeshil 2-12 Clann na nGael 0-6

SHARPSHOOTER Michael O’Neill was in scorching hot form in the Fintona sunshine on Saturday afternoon, helping himself to seven points (six from play) as Killeeshil doused the challenge of Clann na nGael to ease their way into the Junior Championship quarter-finals.

The St Mary’s marksman struck them over from all angles and distances to provide the undoubted highlight of a fairly pedestrian encounter which went the way of the expected script by the finish up.

Advertisement

The Clann men played with the aid of a strong breeze at their backs in the first period and took the fight to their opponents, with Terence McCaughey, Brendan Conway and Shea Browne showing well, but from the 20 minute mark onwards Killeeshil started to impose their authority on proceedings and the writing was effectively on the wall.

Browne looked a real handful anytime he was fed possession, but aside from a brace of quality frees belted over from out on the left wing, his team-mates struggled to tee up sufficient opportunities for him.

After an early free knocked over by captain Tomas Hoy, Killeeshil toiled to make any headway against the wind, and knocked a litany of efforts short into the grateful clutches of Clann goalie Aaron Devine.

However after a series of near misses they did find the net in the 18th minute, midfielder Paul O’Neill bursting through to rifle high past Devine into the Clann goal.

This strike helped to inject a bit of urgency and intensity into the exchanges, with scores coming more regularly at either end approaching the break.

Half-back Terence McGaughey galloped forward to tuck over a neat score for Clann na nGael, after good work from Ciaran Kerlin, but that was the cue for Michael O’Neill to enter stage right with two boomers from distance, which were even more laudable given the wind he was kicking into.

Hoy also darted through to drill over, after a swift exchange with Michael Carty, but before the break both Ciaran Kerlin and Brendan Conway registered excellent points to keep Clann na nGael well in the hunt at the interval, trailing 1-4 to 0-5.

Advertisement

On the restart it was a whole different ball game however, with Killeeshil now beginning to justify their favourites tag. With O’Neill in dazzling form they reeled off five points on the bounce, Hoy and Conall Monaghan also on target.

And in the 43rd minute, a brilliant crossfield pass by Mark Monaghan put Eoin Neill away and he centered for the grateful Michael Carty to palm to the net.

A Shea Browne free represented the Clann’s sole score in the second half as their resistance wilted and O’Neill added to his glittering collection with a couple more before the end.

The Scorers

Killeeshil

Michael O’Neill (0-7,1f), Tomas Hoy (0-3,1f), Michael Carty (1-0), Paul O’Neill (1-0), Conall Monaghan (0-1), Cormac Donaghy (0-1,f)

Clann na nGael

Shea Browne (0-3,3f), Terence McGaughey, Ciaran Kerlin, Brendan Conway (0-1 each)