O’Neill rocket propels St Enda’s to victory

Dungannon 0-14 Omagh 1-15

OMAGH made the perfect start to their 2024 league campaign with an impressive win over a competitive Dungannon side at O’Neill Park on Friday evening. A match that began slowly in a subtle first half, played out between two of Tyrone’s biggest clubs, burst into life in the second 30, with Ronan O’Neill’s early second half goal bringing energy into the tie.

The St Enda’s forward won possession in the Dungannon half and rocketed the ball to the top corner of the Clarkes net in the 33rd minute, a goal that would turn out to be the crucial score in the fixture.

The visitors made the better start to the contest, St Enda’s leading by 0-4 to-0-2 after 12 minutes. Omagh forward Jason McAnulla opened the scoring with a long range point from play, Ronan O’Neill extending the advantage moments later and McAnulla, who had a presence throughout the match, slotted over his second point.

Dungannon’s two early scores came through forward Paul Donaghy who converted a free and a mark by Conor McKee. Omagh’s Fionnbharr Taggart would show his tremendous speed surging through the Thomas Clarkes defence and kicking an angled effort over.

Another Donaghy free and a magnificent score by midfielder Padraig McNulty had the sides level for the first time after 25 minutes.

Omagh responded well and re-established their two-point advantage through a Ronan O’Neill 45 metre free kick and another darting run by Fionnbharr Taggart, who caught the ball one handed and almost finished into the net. The Clarkes would go on to score the last point of the half – a free kick which was converted by Paul Donaghy.

Scores were hard to come by in the opening half as defences were most definitely on top. For Dungannon, David Walsh and Mark McKearney stood out whilst defenders Callum Daly and Barry Tierney for Omagh defended brilliantly. Both sides were forcing the opposition into poor shot choices.

Dungannon kicked seven wides in the first half, Omagh kicked three wides and hit three shots into the goalkeeper’s hands. Playing with a slight breeze in the first half, St Enda’s would have been more disappointed only to be leading by a single point.

The second half, unlike the first, was one where both sides wasted little chances with only one wide registered. Dungannon struck the opening point of the second half through Sean Cowan but then came the key moment of the game.

Ronan O’Neill won possession off Dungannon in their own half, showed his composure and experience, and blasted the ball into the net to give St Enda’s a three point advantage.

The Clarkes responded excellently and actually retook the lead in the 44th minute as they outscored St Enda’s by 0-5 to 0-1 over the next ten minutes. A Ben Gormley mark was followed by a free from Paul Donaghy. Both Dungannon substitutes, Matthew Quinn and Patrick Quinn would then kick eyecatching points either side of captain, Padraig McNulty’s long range point, to give the Clarkes a 0-11 to 1-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Momentum continued to swing in this enthralling contest and a Ronan O’Neill free saw the sides level again. Omagh regained the lead with a Conan Grugan free, but the Clarkes levelled yet again through Paul Donaghy’s fifth point from a free.

However, Omagh were back in front in the 48th minute and never relinquished their advantage with substitute Connor O’Donnell and forward Oisin Miller both scoring two points apiece down the stretch. Dungannon responded through Paul Donaghy’s sixth pointed free and a spectacular James Quinn score, but Ronan O’Neill kicked an insurance free in stoppage time to help Omagh run out deserved four point victors.