Over 400 join Nick Griggs at inaugural forest trail event

ON Saturday over 400 runners and walkers descended on Seskinore for the inaugural Seskinore Forest 5k run and walk sponsored by Kerr Bros Bodywork.

The route which is relatively flat starts and finishes on trails within the forest and takes in roads round the forest and finishes back in the forest after coming through the village.

The organisers of the event Seskinore Rural Community Group were delighted with the massive turnout and thankful that the weather was settled.

The 5k route was won by Knockmany Running Club athlete Adrian Scullion, who pulled clear of the field to finish in a time of 16.39. Phil Adams (Omagh Harriers) finished second in a time of 16.51 and in third place was Darrell McKee (Strive Racing Club) in a time of 16.53.

Knockmany Running Club also took the victory in the ladies race with the inform athlete Grainne O’Hagan, fresh from second place in the Omagh Half Marathon, taking the tape in a time of 18.56. Next to finish in second place was Kathryn Sweeney (Crusaders AC/Dublin) in a time of 19.45 and in third place was Nadine McIntyre (Enniskillen Running Club) in a time of 20.32.

The race category winners were Cathal Cassidy Male O40, Geoffrey Turkington Male O50 and Tommy Gartland (Knockmany Running Club) Male O60. Leanne McKenna Female O40, Brigid Pritchard (Run for Edna) Female O50 and Angela Arkinson (Knockmany Running Club) Female O60.

Nick Griggs, the world class athlete from Newmills, Co Tyrone, made a special guest appearance in Seskinore and was on hand to start the race and present the unique wooden trophies to the prize winners. Nick was also on hand to address the crowd and answer a few questions.

The Mid Ulster AC runner, who turned 17 in December, made headlines last year after blazing to victory in the 3000m at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn. Nick added to his ever-rising reputation recently by breaking the European U20 Indoor Mile Record in 3 minutes 56 seconds.

Race Director Ivor Russell said: “We are delighted and grateful that Nick took time from his busy schedule to come to our inaugural Seskinore 5k.

“The crowds were very interested in what he had to say and hopefully he inspired everyone including the younger people’.

“Above all this is a community event and the race committee wanted the event open to everyone including the faster runners and walkers.

“Also the race committee were delighted to welcome the young disabled athlete Aaron Kerr, along with his parents David and Sandra who form Team Kerr and complete many marathons throughout the country.”

The organisers would like to thank all who contributed to the success of this year’s event, with everyone grateful of refreshments served after the race.

All proceeds from the event go to local causes, The Seskinore Forest Development Project, McClintock Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School, Tattyreagh.