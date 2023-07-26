Owen Roes keep up pursuit of Clonoe

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Owen Roes 1-8 Killeeshil 0-5

A DOMINANT display from Owen Roes in torrential rain on Friday night kept them in touch with the league leaders Clonoe at the top of Division Two.

Advertisement

The Roes led from the start although the St Mary’s pressed them well in an improved second half display.

Owen Roes side eased over the line with Tony Devine , Damian McCrossan, Michael Dooher, Stephen Kelly and Peter Kirk all impressing. They led by eight points at the break and carved out plenty of opportunities to add to that tally over the hour.

Points from Ryan Devine, Niall McAleer and Peter Kirk eased the hosts ahead as Killeeshil struggled to break the lines at the other end.

Ronan McNulty added a brace of points and by twenty minutes he had fisted home a goal after good build up play.

Kirk’s long range point had Owen Roes nine points clear before St Mary’s scored their first point on the stroke of the half time whistle from Conal Monaghan.

An improved St Mary’s took the game to the Roes on the restart. Thomas Hoy tagged on two points from frees sandwiched with a Conor O’ Neill point at the other end, and they carried a bit more of a threat going forward.

Cathal McShane, fresh off the bench, landed his side’s final point of the game.

Advertisement

Plunketts win local derby

Kildress 0-11 Pomeroy 0-14

POMEROY secured local bragging rights at Gortacladdy on Friday evening when they came from three points down at the break to win by the same margin against neighbours Kildress.

The visitors started brightly with points from Hugh McNamee and Kieran McGeary before the Wolfe Tones got into their stride. Four points from the boot of Mattie McGuigan coupled with efforts from Shea Quinn, Shea Murphy and Philip Lennon saw Kildress lead 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Hugh Cunningham, McNamee and McGeary had Pomeroy level by the end of the third quarter before McGuigan edged Kildress back in front in the 51st minute with the first of only two second half scores for them. Pomeroy though finished the stronger with McNamee and Frank Burns grabbing a brace each as Kildress finished with fourteen men after Niall Connolly was double yellow carded.

Red Knights pushed all the way

Clogher 0-11 Beragh 0-12

BERAGH’S impressive form to date continued at St.Patricks Park as they made it six wins from seven outings but they were pushed all the way by a battling Clogher side who just came up short in their attempt to take something from the contest.

It was a contest that flowed one way and then the other with little between the sides throughout. A brace each from Conor Owens and Martin Rodgers helped the Red Knights to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval, Ryan McCaughey and Marc McConnell with a couple each for the Eire Ogs as well.

In difficult conditions scores proved a lot harder to come by in the second half. Owens converted three frees but Clogher drew level with McCaughey hitting four points. With the game in injury time Rodgers proved to be the Beragh hero when he converted the winning free.

Goals galore in Newtown

Naomh Eoghan 3-4 Clonoe 5-9

THERE were goals aplenty at Newtownstewart on Friday evening as league leaders Clonoe maintained their perfect start to the campaign with victory over Naomh Eoghan.

The O’Rahillys laid the foundations for their victory in the first half as they established a commanding 2-7 to 0-2 lead with Danny McNulty and Ronan Corey getting their goals inside the opening dozen minutes. Connor McAliskey, Fintan McClure and Declan McClure were among their points with Gary Eoin Mayse getting both Naomh Eoghan scores.

Between the 39th and 44th minute the visitors really turned on the style with McAliskey, McNulty and Fintan McClure all finding the net. The game was well over as a contest before Naomh Eoghan came with a late rally that yielded goals from Tiernan Mayse, Davog McNamee and Piaras McSorley in the closing ten minutes.

Rock edge the verdict

Strabane 0-11 Rock 0-12

TWO sides who are badly in need of points went head to head here at Sigerson Park and it was Rock who just about managed to come out on top in a close encounter.

The visitors were the better side in the first half and they greeted the short whistle 0-7 to 0-3 in front with scorer in chief Conor McGarrity among their points as was Thomas Mackle. Oran McGrath and Haydn McNamee both registered for a Strabane side who improved in the second half.

McGrath took his personal haul to 0-8 with McNamee and Ryan McGowan also on target as they managed to get their noses in front. Kevin Mallon and Corey McElduff responded for Rock before McGarrity made sure of victory by converting a brace of frees.

Harps justify favourites tag

Stewartstown 1-11 Tattyreagh 1-4

STEWARTSTOWN went into this game as warm favourites on home soil and they fully justified that tag with a convincing victory to keep Tattyreagh in trouble at the wrong end of the table.

The Harps completely dominated the first half and were well on their way to victory when building up a 1-7 to 0-2 lead. Theo Lowe got their goal in the 20th minute and either side of that score both he and Macaulay Quinn hit three points each, Keelan McDonagh and Gareth Mimnagh the Tattyreagh marksmen.

Anton Coyle and Eoghan Gormley exchanged points on the restart before Fergal Armstrong scored a Tattyreagh goal. They failed to build on that though and Stewartstown managed to keep them at arms length thanks to points from Conor Quinn and Eoghan O’Donnell.

Gervin Hattrick key in win

Derrylaughan 3-12 Gortin 2-4

A FIRST half hat-trick from the experienced Ciaran Gervin went a long way towards Derrylaughan seeing off the challenge of Gortin at the Loughshore on Friday evening.

That enabled the Kevin Barrys to lead 3-4 to 1-3 at the break and they were always in control after that. Tomas Carney and Ciaran Quinn were among their points with Odhran Brolly and Peter Keenan responding for Gortin with Liam Og Mossey grabbing their goal.

In the second half it was just a matter of keeping the scoreboard ticking over and they managed to do that as they restricted their opponents to only two scores. Carney took his personal tally to 0-6 and there were points from Cathal Canavan and Sean Robinson as well while Brolly got Gortin’s 1-1 in the second half.

Good win for St.Davogs

Aghyaran 2-12 Moy 1-13

THIS was one of the games of the day in Intermediate football at the weekend and it was Aghyaran who came out on top against Moy in a contest that looked destined to end in a stalemate.

The visitors dominated early on with points from Sean Cavanagh, Ryan Coleman and Declan Conroy helping them to a 0-6 to 0-1 lead. They failed to score for the remainder of the half however as Aghyaran turned things around with points from Eoghan McHugh, Barry McMenamin and Benny Gallen as well as a goal from the later to lead by two.

McHugh and Gallen helped increase that lead on the resumption before Moy responded through Coleman and Eunan Deeney. Paddy McNulty then grabbed a goal at the end of the third quarter but four minutes later Conroy responded with a major at the other end. Cavanagh and Deeney helped Moy draw level but with the game in injury time McHugh scored a brace of frees to get the St.Davogs over the line.