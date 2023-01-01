Patterson’s stunning free kick wins cup for Strabane

A STUNNING free kick by player-manager Rory Patterson proved the defining moment in Strabane Athletic’s 2-1 NIFL League Cup triumph over Newbuildings at Wilton Park on New Year’s Eve.

With the cup decider delicately poised at 1-1, Athletic were awarded a free kick on the left and from all of 30 yards Patterson, with precision and power, curled his dead-ball strike around the wall and low inside Daniel Gilmour’s far post.

It was a sensational hit and one good enough to grace any occasion at any level. And it proved the knockout blow for a Newbuildings side, which, up to that point, had shaded the verdict, certainly in terms of possession.

Advertisement

For periods in the showpiece final, Strabane found themselves under intense pressure but their defence remained resolute throughout. Goalkeeper Rory McElroy was rarely tested although the Athletic stopper pulled off one terrific save in the first half to deny Jamie McIntyre during a spell when Newbuildings were well on top.

Despite the heavy downpours of the previous few days, the Wilton Park surface was in decent nick and from the off both sides looked to get the ball down and play.

And it was Strabane who drew first blood just 13 minutes in when Newbuildings captain Jordan Killen diverted a Cameron Coyle cross into his own goal with Patterson breathing down his neck.

That advantage though was short-lived and just five minutes later Newbuildings were back on level terms when Matthew Pierce broke clear on the left to slide the ball into the path of McIntyre, who took a good first touch before drilling the ball low and hard inside McElroy’s right hand post from the edge of the area.

Buoyed by their equaliser, Newbuildings called the shots for the remainder of the half. Striker Jordan Thompson had a low attempt saved by McElroy before a sweeping move on the right involving Dylan McCorkell and Stephen Curry, ended with McIntyre being played through the middle but Strabane stopper McElroy pulled off a superb stop.

The Athletic rearguard was coming under increasing scrutiny as Curry blazed inches over following a corner. Newbuildings also had two claims for penalties waved away by referee Joe Mullan; the first for handball and the second for what appeared to be a foul on McIntyre.

Strabane duly rang the changes at the interval with Oran McGrath and Fionn Faherty both introduced to the fray and after a bit of a reshuffle, Athletic again became more competitive with Declan Sharkey having an effort saved by Gilmour.

Advertisement

In terms of possession, Newbuildings still continued to have the better of things although they began to run out of ideas in the final third. United did threaten once when Darren Robb picked out Thompson but Liam McMenamin was alert to the danger and completed the clearance.

As the conditions deteriorated ever so slightly the second half developed into something of a scrappy affair and it was increasingly evident that the decider was heading for penalty kicks unless, of course, someone produced a moment of pure inspiration.

That moment of magic arrived six minutes from time when Patterson hit the sweetest of dead balls into the bottom left hand corner of Gilmour’s net from 30 yards.

Strabane managed the final few minutes admirably and when the final whistle sounded it sparked wild and jubilant celebrations which lasted long into into the night after their skipper Luke McGeehan had lifted the prized silverware.