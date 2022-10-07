This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Perry seals first title since octagon return

  • 7 October 2022
Perry seals first title since octagon return
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 7 October 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Clogher coach is targeting league title and promotion Fintona’s Maia is on ‘board’ for success in sunny California O’Brien thrilled with ‘special’ title triumph Strabane Academy delighted to host NI World Championship squad

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY