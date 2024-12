A CHAMPIONSHIP journey which has taken Errigal Ciaran from the joys of Tyrone success reached its provincial culmination with a last gasp rally which saw them clinch the Ulster title with their narrow one point victory against Kilcoo of Down on Sunday.

There was no doubting the sheer delight of the Errigal players as they slumped to the ground in almost disbelief as the final whistle sounded. But this was all so very real, and the jubilant supporters invading the pitch at the Athletic Grounds proved it emphatically.

Just minutes earlier, they had watched Peter Óg McCartan fire over what turned out to be the winning point. His accurate kick from out on the wing edged Errigal ahead, and they withstood a final Kilcoo attack at the other end moments later. The Tyrone player deservedly earned the man-of-the-match award after a power-packed performance. It was a day to remember for the Dunmoyle-based club, and the community of fans who have backed them throughout this season.

Advertisement

“It’s not often I kick scores like that, but I’m just delighted to have done it. I’m over the moon with what we’ve achieved,” he said afterwards.

“When you’re a young child growing up you dream of moments like that. The fact I was able to take that score there at the end means everything to me. I just got the ball in my hand and thankfully it went straight over the bar.

“It was 22 years since we had last won the Ulster Club. I don’t remember that, but we’ve written our own history here and Errigal are the only team from Tyrone to have won this title which is massive.”

Previous wins in the Ulster Club for Errigal came in 1993 and 2002. Now they can add 2024 to that illustrious list, and how appropriate it was that their captain, Darragh Canavan, followed in the footsteps of his father who led the team in 1993.

When the celebrations settle down, they will move on to focusing on the All-Ireland semi-final against Dr Crokes of Killarney. But first, there’s the chance to mark a title-success which has been more than two decades in the making.

“We have another title there now which means everything to us,” added Peter Óg McCartan.

“We’ll enjoy Christmas now and then get ready for the All-Ireland semi-final.”