Players playing for final places says Sion boss Blake

SION Swifts manager Tony Blake says his players are playing for a place in the Electric Ireland Challenge Cup Final at The National Stadium early next month.

On Saturday evening Swifts produced a stirring comeback in a pulsating semi-final against Crusaders Strikers at Dungannon’s Stangmore Park. Goals by Jessica Rea and Caitlyn Hamilton suggested that the fancied Crues had one foot in the showpiece decider but two second half goals by Cora Chambers forced the gripping last-four encounter into extra-time.

Neither side could find a winner in extra-time but two brilliant saves by keeper Jennifer Currie in a dramatic penalty shoot-out earned the north Tyrone outfit only a second appearance in the Irish Cup showpiece occasion at the hallowed turf of Windsor Park.

Before that date with destiny, Sion have four league games to be completed and Blake insists that his players are playing for a cup final jersey over the coming weeks.

“That’s it, I have a squad of 21 or 22 and there are only 16 places up for grabs,” said Blake.

“The ball’s in the players’ court. We have practially secured fifth place in the league and over the next few weeks all the players will be getting game-time, getting their chance to stake a claim for a place.

“We want to use the final league games to improve performances, both collectively and individually, score a few goals and boost the confidence.”

On Wednesday evening Sion defeated Derry City Women 2-0 and on Saturday take on leaders Cliftonville in a rescheduled fixture. Blake’s charges wrap their season up with an away gave at Mid Ulster Ladies before entertaining Lisburn Ladies just three days before the Challenge Cup showdown with hot favourites Glentoran, who defeated Linfield 4-0 in the other semi-final.

Back in the summer Sion defeated Cliftonville 2-0 to win the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history and Blake would dearly love his charges to make it a knockout double.

However, to achieve that, the Swifts supremo insists his players will have to take their game to a new level over the next couple of weeks.

“The challenge for me and the backroom team is to have the team peaking at the right time,” he continued.

“We are going into the final as firm underdogs and we are going to try and use these next few games to find a rich vein of form.

“There is no doubt we are going to have to take our game to another level to be there or thereabouts.

“To beat Glentoran all 11 players on the pitch, no matter who they are, will have to be performing at 80 or

90% capacity.”

The Electric Ireland Challenge Cup Final will take place on Saturday, November 5.

Sion’s only success in the knockout competition came in 2017 when two Kendra McMullan goals proved enough to defeat Newry Ladies.