This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Podium success for local teams and riders

  • 11 October 2022
Podium success for local teams and riders
Gary McCoy in action during the Supertwin race at Bishopscourt. Photo: Derek Wilson
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 11 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Omagh to host first MMA event in St Enda’s Hall Clements relishing new coaching role at Omagh Ladies Four Northern Ireland titles for Drumquin club members Bright debut for Clogher girls

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY