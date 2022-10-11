Podium success for local teams and riders

THERE was no shortage of success for local teams and riders at round eight of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt during the Enniskillen 100 Revival meeting.

Riding for Cookstown-based McAdoo Racing, Eunan McGlinchey proved to be the start of the show locally when he won both Supertwin and the two Supersport races, while also earning two podium finishes on the Superbike.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy was also in good form, claiming podium finishes in the Supertwin clash, while Burrows by RK Racing’s Mike Browne did likewise in the final Supersport race.

The action got underway with the Supertwins hitting the track and as was to be the case throughout the day, McGlinchey and McCoy provided the entertainment at the front of the pack with the McAdoo man sealing the win from his Cookstown opponent by just over 4.5 seconds, with Ryan Gibson a distant third., which was exactly how the second race panned out but on this occasion McGlinchey’s margin of victory was almost seven seconds.

The young guns were out next on their Moto3 Honda machines and Cookstown High School pupil Jack Burrows was in the thick of the action, finishing fourth overall, behind winner, Alexander Rowan, runner-up Ruben Sherman-Boyd and Ross Moore. And just like the Supertwins, race two in the Moto3 class finished in exactly the same order as the first.

There was plenty of local interest in the first of the big bike races with Alastair Seeley winning from McGlinchey on the McAdoo Kawasaki, while Jason Lynn was third ahead of Jonny Campbell, who pipped MadBros pilot Gary McCoy to fourth.

Also in action were veteran Paul Cranston on the Burrows by RK Racing machine and Adam Crooks, who finished 17th and 18th respectively.

And in the second Superbike race, Seeley again won, this time from Lynn, with McGlinchey third and McCoy fourth, while Cranston and Crooks were 16th and 17th respectively.

In the first Supersport race, McGlinchey claimed a second success for McAdoo from Korie McGreevy, while McCoy had to settle for fourth, behind Christian Elkin but one place ahead of Burrows rider, Mike Browne. Aughnacloy teenager, Andrew Smyth was seventh, while Dungannon’s Leon Duffy claimed 13th and fifth in the Cup race.

The day’s action concluded with the final Supersport race, which again saw McGlinchey seal the win, this time from McGreevy, while Browne was third ahead of Elkin, who pipped Smyth to fourth. Duffy was 14th and sixth in the Cup standings, while Adam McLean and McCoy were non-starters.