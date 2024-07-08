Potter goal brace helps to settle derby

Omagh 0-10 Killyclogher 2-13

IF NOT quite a landslide on election night, Killyclogher were certainly first past the post with some room to spare at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Thursday evening in this derby tussle.

Two goals from Gavin Potter-one in either half- provided the springboard for the St Mary’s success, as they eased clear to register an emphatic nine point triumph by the final whistle.

Advertisement

In Potter, Cormac McGettigan, Patrick Corcoran and Jordan Barton Killyclogher had players with the determination, stamina and energy to last the pace, and as the match opened up, these attributes really came to the fore.

Ciaran McLaughlin, Callum Daly and Bradley Fox were among the better performers for the hosts, but they will hope to welcome back seasoned operators like Conor Meyler and Ronan O’Neill in the coming weeks to strengthen their challenge.

The teams were level four times during a fairly pedestrian opening spell, each struggling to make much headway against the massed defensive ranks they encountered anytime they ventured beyond the halfway line.

Potter blasted over the first score for the visitors, only for Connor O’Donnell to reply with a free. That set the tone for the first quarter with Bradley Fox splitting the posts, moments after Killyclogher halfback Marc Flanagan drilled one over.

It was then three points apiece as Mark Bradley (free) and O’Donnell traded scores, though it took a fine stop by Killyclogher keeper Simon O’Neill to deny Fionnbharr Taggart a goal when he cut inside to shoot.

Successive scores from Callum Daly and Barry Tierney enabled St Enda’s to open a little bit of daylight, but from the twenty minute mark onwards they were outscored 2-10 to 0-5, a stat which underlines the vice-like grip which Killyclogher took on proceedings.

Corcoran blasted over from close range, before a quick fire brace from the lively McGettigan put them ahead. With Corcoran again on target, St Mary’s were two to the good, and in the 28th minute they swooped for the first goal.

Advertisement

The McCann brothers Tiarnan and Oisin took advantage of a turnover to release Potter and he made no mistake with a clinical finish past Niall McGinn in nets.

Superb efforts from Taggart and Oisin Miller were a timely boost for Omagh, but just before the interval Conal McCann pointed to leave his side 1-8 to 0-7 in front at the turnaround.

A tremendous point on the restart from Fox suggested Omagh were up for the fights but in truth they lacked an incisive edge in the final third, and Killyclogher were able to pick them off on the counter-attack.

Conal McCann (free) and McGettigan put the visitors five clear and that remained the gap heading past the three quarter mark as Tierney and Barton swapped scores.

After McGettigan tucked over his fourth point from open play, Killyclogher then put the match to bed in the 56th minute, Potter marauding clear, with the Omagh defence stretched, and he slotted home in some style.

MATCH STATS

The Scorers

Omagh

Bradley Fox (0-2), Barry Tierney (0-2), Connor O’Donnell (0-21f), Oisin Miller, Fionnbharr Taggart, Callum Daly, Tomas Haigney (0-1 each)

Killyclogher

Gavin Potter (2-1), Cormac McGettigan (0-4), Patrick Corcoran (0-2), Conal McCann (0-2,1f), Marc Flanagan, Jordan Barton (0-1 each), Mark Bradley, Oisin McCann (0-1 each, f)

The Teams

Omagh

Niall McGinn, Enda McCaffrey, Ciaran McLaughlin, Hugh Gallagher, Ben Groogan, Gregory Murray, Callum Daly, Bradley Fox, Patrick Bradley, Tomas Haigney, Brian Campbell, Oisin Miller, Connor O’Donnell, Fionnbharr Taggart, Barry Tierney. Subs used: Cormac Taggart for O Miller (59mins), Ciaran McArdle for B Fox (59), Eoin McNamee, Caolan Gillespie

Killyclogher

Simon O’Neill, Michael Rafferty, Sean McGowan, Matthew Devlin, Marc Flanagan, Jordan Barton, Sean Kerr, Tiarnan McCann, Conal McCann, Patrick Corcoran, Cormac McGettigan, Gavin Potter, Oisin McCann, Mark Bradley, Emmet McFadden. Sub used: Darragh Hayes for C McCann (45mins)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Galbally)