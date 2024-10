RACING fans are in for a treat this weekend as Proride off-road enduro racing returns to Jordan’s Quarry in Eskra.

Kicking off at 10am this Saturday there will be youth, ladies, sportsmen and veteran classes followed by the pro, expert, clubman and elite veteran classes at 1pm, as well as the grand finale ‘Night Race’ at 5pm.

Watching the riders battle it out under flood lights is always a spectator favourite, so all are welcome to come along and show their support.

Food will be supplied throughout the day by O’Hagan’s Bar who will also host a prize-giving event followed by live music.

A charity auction will also take place from 7pm until 8pm with all proceeds raised going to Care For Cancer, Omagh.

Admission is £5, so don’t miss your chance to witness such daring and entertaining racing on all levels this weekend.