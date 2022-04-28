Rangers to meet NFC Kesh in Mulhern Cup decider for first time

Enniskillen Rangers and NFC Kesh will contest the final of the Mulhern Cup for the first time in the history of the competition.

Earlier this evening Rangers defeated Magheraveely 1-0 in the second semi-final at Ferney Park.

A Jason Keenan goal on 36 minutes proved decisive to secure Neil Coulter’s team a place in the showpiece final for the first time in 23 years.

Some 24 hours earlier NFC Kesh defeated rank outsiders and Division Three champions Augher Stars by the same scoreline thanks to a first half goal by Mark McCauley.

That was the highlight of an otherwise dour battle in which Scott Robinson’s team always held the upper hand.

Kesh were beaten finalists in 2019 and next month the Michael Connolly Park outfit will be bidding to won the Fermanagh and Western’s Premier Cup competition for only the second time.

There one and only success came exactly 20 years ago when they defeated Castlederg based outfit Barrowfield.

Rangers meanwhile will be hoping to win the prestigious silverware for a record 16th time.

The showpiece decider will be played at Ferney Park on Friday, May 13.