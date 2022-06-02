Rankin helps Ireland to Nations Cup glory in Portugal

OMAGH native Jenny Rankin has recorded another notable success in the international showjumping arena.

Rankin, a former member of Seskinore Pony Club, was part of the Irish team which scored a fantastic comeback victory in Friday night’s three-star Longines EEF Nations Cup in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ireland were trailing France at the halfway stage but they claimed a famous victory with a flawless second round performance. Chef d’Equipe Taylor Vard’s team of Richard Howley, Jessica Burke, Kevin Gallagher and Rankin, lifted the winners trophy on a two-round total of just four faults.

Rankin is one of the rising stars of Irish showjumping and this latest achievement has again enhanced her reputation as one of the best up and coming riders in the business.

Back in 2019 – pre Covid – the Tyrone rider was a member of an Irish team which secured back-to-back Nations Cup triumphs in Norway and Denmark and she was again delighted to be back on the podium on what was her debut at the prestigious Lisbon event.

“Its a show I have never been to before so it was nice to have a team win there with team members I have grown up with,” she said.

Ireland were in second place at the halfway stage thanks to clear rounds from Howley and Burke. Gallagher and Rankin with Carmela Z both had just one fence down apiece. Howley completed his brilliant double clear with a faultless second round, while another Irish clear from Gallagher kept the pressure on midway leaders France.

Another excellent clear from anchor rider Burke meant Ireland would finish with just four faults.

When the final French rider crossed the line with eight faults, Ireland had secured their victory.

Rankin, who is currently riding out of Barry O’Connor’s stables in Malahide, and her fellow team members have travelled on to Madrid for another Nations Cup competition this week.