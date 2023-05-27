Red Hand Ladies aim for Ulster glory against Antrim

IN a management and coaching career that spans well over twenty five years, Tyrone manager Sean O’Kane has never faced into a final with so many injured personnel.

However despite the casualty list he still remains positive ahead of this Sunday’s Ulster Intermediate Final clash with Antrim at Owenbeg (throwin 1.30pm). There’s no rhyme nor reason for having around ten players carrying injuries but O’Kane, who enjoyed Ulster success last year, is the kind of manager who accepts his lot and gets on with the job.

“Sometimes you have a bad run of injuries although this season is the worst I have encountered but that’s football and that’s why you have a squad. You have it for a reason and we will be able to utilise that squad this weekend.”

O’Kane took the role ahead of a relegation play-off last year and guided Tyrone out of danger as they went on to beat Down in the Ulster Championship Final.

2023 saw Tyrone retain their Division Two status and they are now keen to make a mark in the All-Ireland series. It’s about progress and despite so many injuries that progress has been made with new and experienced players gelling well.

Tyrone defeated Antrim in the group stages a fortnight ago in a dress rehearsal, a result which was important for O’Kane.

“It was great to get the result. Both teams gave it their all and there’s players wanting to get a place in the final sides so both teams showed changes. That was always going to be the case.

“ Antrim were well below strength and we were as strong as we could be. For us it was about getting players game time and I was delighted the way some of them played.”

O’Kane’s backrom team consists of Fergal Quinn, son Noel and Seanie Meyler. They are well aware of the challenge last year’s All-Ireland Junior champions will pose this weekend.

Antrim play an exciting brand of football and are a team that want to progress. Built on lots of youth success the only Ulster all female management team of Emma Kelly and Kyla Treanor have an experienced squad to call on ahead of this only their second provincial Intermediate decider.

O’Kane is well aware just how good Antrim are.

“ We won it last year but with the best of respect to Down they were good opponents but look at Antrim they are a team on the way up. They are a fantastic side and they were missing a few forwards against us too yet they still scored four goals.

“ They will be back and I hope it’s as good a game on Sunday and the same outcome would be great but we’ll wait and see.”

As Sean pointed out Tyrone did claim the title last year , and they have a 100% record in Intermediate football finals in the Province, with four wins from four. Despite the injuries they have enjoyed a decent build up O’Kane feels.

“ It’s been good. We have had great support from the County board and Garvaghey is a great place to train, so it has been good overall despite the injuries. The players that have come in, like against Antrim and other games this year have settled, they have made their own mark. That’s what we wanted to see,” explained Sean who does hope to have several players back again.

The County minor squad reached last week’s Platinum final, a first Grade A decider since Aoibhinn McHugh captained Tyrone to their last success in 2012.

Sean admitted he would be having a look at the players, and without doubt several will be able to step up. There is plenty of quality coming through the ranks although that might be a story for later in the year. O’Kane, for now has his sights fixed on success this Sunday.

“ We have the ability to progress in the All-Ireland series. It’s about getting consistency, that’s what we want. I would like to have more girls available, getting more out with us but ladies football it is fickle.

“ Players have work commitments and it’s not easy. There’s a lot of commitment needed, the players are trying to get educated, pay mortgages and that but it’s the same for everyone. You can only work with the players you have though and as I said its about being consistent. ”