Ref recruits on the rise

THE drive to get more recruits to ‘take up the whistle’ has enjoyed a positive feedback, the head of refereeing in the County has stated, though admitting it can be a ‘hard sell’ at times.

Tyrone GAA has been pleased with the response to its Young Whistlers programme which encourages youth members at clubs to get involved in officiating, and Shane Dorrity, chairman of the County Referee’s Committee, hopes to see those numbers continue to rise.

Despite ongoing concerns about social media abuse directed at match officials, and last week’s shocking scenes at a Juvenile match in Cookstown, Mr Dorrity praised every club in the county for their ‘brilliant’ response in recent times to the initiative to get more Gaels to became match officials.

He stated: “ Our Young Whistlers programme was brought in to see them take charge of under-12 matches and it received 100 per cent backing from all clubs which was brilliant to see. In time we’d like to see those participants step up to a higher level.

“ The recruiment is going strong. There was over 120 young whistlers took part in that project. They were aged from 18 to 21, girls and boys both. There was eight to ten new referees for adult and youth football this year. We hope to promote it again for next year too.”

The Coalisland man appreciates that the well-documented instances of (physical and/or verbal) abuse and vitriol aimed in the direction of refs could be off-putting for potential recruits, but after years taking charges of matches himself Shane stresses that it is also a rewarding experience.

“ Listen it can be a hard sell and we all know about the abuse at times but the positives far outweigh the negatives. You make friends for life across the whole of the county and there is a great social aspect to it. On top of that look at what you can achieve. Sean Hurson, one of our own, reached the pinnacle last year taking charge of the All-Ireland Final.

“If you want to go to the level that Sean is at you have to show that commitment at a younger age.”

Mr Dorrity appreciates that the GAA is doing its utmost to clamp down on abuse aimed at officials and the negative light in which they can be portrayed on diferent platforms, but he cautions that Gaelic Games would come to a halt without them.

“ As the man says if there is no referee there is no games. Abuse is a big thing at the minute and the GAA try and highlight the problem as best they can. You just want to see it stamped out. It is hard to come along and take abuse Sunday after Sunday I know that.”

The Tyrone refs chiefs admits that they would like to see more individuals, coming towards the backend of their playing careers, become involved.

“ When you look at those between the ages of 28 and 32 they can be hard to attract on board, especially if they are still playing.

“But overall in Tyrone our numbers are pretty healthy at the moment.

“ Between the Mens and Ladies you have a huge number of fixtures in Tyrone which need covered and I know there is refs who do both codes which is a bonus.

“ We intend to run another course next year again before the League starts.

“You want to get the new ones through the courses and out onto the field for the youth competitions which tend to come first in the season.”