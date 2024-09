CHAIRMAN of the Fermanagh and Western Referees’ Association, Basil Marshall said local football could be severely impacted by a shortage of qualified referees in the near future.

Last weekend four reserve team games in the Fermanagh and Western League were postponed because no referee was available.

While Mr Marshall, who is charged with the appointment of referees locally, said this was likely to be the exception rather than the rule in the short term, he did admit it could be something of a glimpse into the future if more adults do not come forward and take up the whistle.

Advertisement

The local refereeing body has a pool of approximately 70 match officials. Fourteen of those are under-18 and can not referee an adult game. Each weekend 10 or 12 officials are on duty at a higher level and on average another 10 may be unavailable for personal reasons.

Last weekend though there simply wasn’t enough qualified referees to go around.

“There were 17 referees not available last weekend for one reason and another,” confirmed Mr Marshall.

“It’s not usually as high as that; it’s usually in and round 10 on average.

“This coming weekend looks okay, I can’t see there being a problem.”

Mr Marshall is confident that most games will be covered in the short term but is concerned that unless more adults, including former players, take up the whistle, there could be trouble down the line.

A number of refereeing courses have taken place in recent times but the majority of participants are under-18. While Marshall admits that referess, young and old, are both needed, he said that the greater need right now is for those over 18.

Advertisement

“We need more adults and former players taking up the whistle or there will be a shortage of referees. It’s just not happening at the minute,” he continued.

“There has been three courses, one in July, one at the end of August and one currently on now, and so far we have only got two adult referees out of it.

“There are nine on the current course, nine under-18 and two over. We need young referees for the Brendan Keogh (Youth League) but we need adults for the rest.”

Since the world was turned upside down by Covid many believe there has been massive shift in attitude within society and Mr Marshall believes that is another factor at play in refereeing circles.

“There would have boys who would have been fully committed. Now you rarely get a referee who will go a full season and miss just one game,” added Marshall.

“That doesn’t happen any more. If you talk to clubs they’ll tell you the same thing, that players are not as committed as they would have been in the past.

“We’re not the only ones struggling, Mid Ulster are struggling, every association is struggling to get referees.

“We have always targeted former players and the like in terms of recruitment but without doubt we need more adults stepping forward and taking up the whistle.”

The games postponed last weekend because of no referee were: Killen Rangers Reserves v Beragh Swifts Reserves; Drumquin United Reserves v Tummery Athletic Reserves; Augher Stars Reserves v Enniskillen Rovers Reserves and Lisnaskea Rovers Reserves v Lisnarick Reserves.