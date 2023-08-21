Reserve Knockout semis this Wednesday

The two semi-finals in the Tyrone Division One Reserve Championships are down for decision this Wednesday night (Aug 23rd).
Donaghmore host Omagh and Trillick welcome Dungannon in the respective ties which start at 7pm.
There is also Reserve knockout ties scheduled on the same evening at Intermediate and Junior level.
Full fixtures are as follows:
Division One Reserve Knockout Semi-Finals at 7pm:
Trillick vs D ungannon
Donaghmore vs Omagh
Division Two Reserve Knockout Semi-Final at 7pm:
Clonoe vs Moy
Division Three Reserve Knockout Quarter-Finals at 7pm:
Aghaloo vs Errigal Ciaran III
Glenelly vs Drumragh
Cookstown vs Eskra
Drumquin vs Fintona
