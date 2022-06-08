Respected referee reflects on his career after retirement

RECENTLY-retired referee John Coyle had a fantastic catchline when he talked to players and club officials before a game.

It stemmed from a ladies game he refereed quite a few years ago in Omagh. Omagh Cossacks was the home team and during the game their number 10 of was giving John a hard time.

The player in question gave the Castlederg whistler a mouthful for blowing her up for offside. She continued to barrack him throughout the game until Mr Coyle’s patience had been tested to the limit and he was left with no option but to show the player a yellow card.

Afterwards one of club officials mentioned to John that he was a bit harsh on the number 10 to which he replied, “That’s my wife!”

So before a game John has often warned players, “if I’m prepared to caution my wife I’ll have no problem doing it with anyone else!”

That in some ways sums up John Coyle, the referee. There were few officials in the game who had a better rapport or commanded greater respect than John whereever he went.

Much of that was down to his experiences, on occasions the mistakes he made and ultimately using that to better himself.

That’s not to say that he tried too hard to be everyone’s friend; if he had an opinion or point to make the Derg man was never shy in making himself heard.

After 19 years officiating in the Fermanagh and Western, John hung up his whistle a few weeks ago after taking charge of the crucial Division Two title decider between Derrychara United and Mountjoy United and acting as fourth official in the Mulhern Cup Final at Ferney Park.

His immense contribution to refereeing was recently recognised at a council reception in Derry’s Guildhall and afterwards the experienced official reflected fondly on his time as the man in the middle.

He, too, was quick to offer advice to the next generation.

“I like to think that I got on well with everyone,” he said.

“When I arrived for a game I made it my business to introduce myself and get to know people. I felt it was important to have a chat with officials and players because for 90 minutes you’re going to be nobody’s friend.

“Once you cross that white line again the game is over.

“I would often chat to players and officials during the game as well. I might say to a manager have a word with your number six or your number nine or I’ll end up putting him in the book, that sort of thing.

“Perhaps some of the younger breed have lost the art of conversation or ability to interact but it’s very important. To them I’d say don’t be afraid and chat to people when you arrive for a game.”

John also insists that referees shouldn’t be afraid to admit their mistakes.

“I remember wrongly awarding a yellow card to a player and sending a letter to the Fermanagh and Western admitting my error,” he continued.

“Unfortunately they couldn’t act on it but I felt it was important to admit I had got it wrong.

“On another occasion I missed something in a game between Lisbellaw and Beragh and when it became clear I got it wrong I apologised to Beragh manager Ricky Lyons that I had taken up a terrible position at a free kick. He was raging but he appreciated the fact that I admitted I was wrong.

“The other thing about making a mistake is, in particular one that has consequences, you learn all the quicker.

“Furthermore never take criticism personally, because it isn’t. If you do that and pay attention to stuff on social media then it doesn’t help you in the long run.”

Coyle took up the whistle more by chance than anything else. He agreed to become a club referee at the request of a friend called Stephen Gamble who was involved in the setting up of a Sion-based team called Village Swifts in the early Noughties.

After taking charge of five youth games as part of the qualifying requirements he was hooked. His first senior game in charge involved his former club Churchtown at Vaughan’s Holm – their home pitch at the time – and in it he penalised Churchtown’s Rory Lynch for hand ball.

That penalty cost the homesters a share of the spoils and meant that Coyle wasn’t exactly flavour of the month!

But the rest, as they say, is history. Coyle went on to have decorated career, the pinnacle of which was taking charge of the 2013 Mulhern Cup Final at Drumad. The showpiece decider between Enniskillen Town and Tummery Athletic finished 3-3 with Town winning after extra-time and penalties.

It was one of greatest ever finals and many observers hailed Coyle’s performance befitting of such an occasion.

Twice in his long career Coyle was named F&W Referee of the Year and that recognition from those involved in the game meant a lot to the Castlederg man.

But, as John now calls it a day, he hopes more ex-players like him will take up refereeing. He has never regretted that decision for single second and believes former players should give it serious consideration.

“I note players like Mark Jones and Alan Johnston are both retiring for example. They could, like team-mate Nicky Noble did for a few years, put something back into the game,” added John.

“Ex-players get instant respect compared to the 17 and 18-year-olds. It was certainly the best decision I made at 31 to give it a go. “

And the good news for the local game is John might not be disappearing from the local football scene completely.

He has expressed an interest in becoming a referee observer and should he turn up at a ground near you in the not too distant future, remember, it’s milk with two sugars please!