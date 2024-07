SCOTT Robinson is relishing his return to Mid Ulster Intermediate League outfit Fivemiletown United.

Nearly seven years on from last managing the club, Robinson is back in the hotseat at the Valley Stadium and looking forward to building on the work of the previous management team of Chris McDowell and Barry Anderson.

“It’ll be a good challenge again,” said Robinson.

“It’ll be different than the last time when I had to build a brand new team; this time the boys (McDowell and Anderson) have done a lot of the work for me.

“I think we are only a few pieces short of having a good side. It’s a good wee squad although we can always add one or two more to strength it up.”

Fivemiletown have shaken things up this season in terms of their management team.

Anderson has moved on to Ballinamallard United to act as assistant to Mark Stafford while McDowell has stepped down to fill the number two role and concentrate more on the coaching side of things.

Lee McNulty has returned to the Valley as first team coach with Ryan Mallaghan (kit man) and Paula Leonard (physio), making up the backroom team.

“Essentially the club was looking for someone to come in and manage things,” continued Robinson.

“Chris prefers the coaching side of things which I knew from before and big Lee was keen to come in as well.

“There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes in getting the new pitch sorted; it’s definitely a progressive club. They are looking to go places and do things.

“Hopefully we can build really well this season and get them further up the league; turn a lot of them draws into wins from last season.

With the help of IFA funding, Fivemiletown are in the process of laying a spanking new 4G pitch and that will help transform the club’s facilities.

It will also increase the footfall at the Valley Stadium and allow the club to generate added income.

Robinson admitted it was exciting times for the Town.

“I suppose the pitch was always an issue and no matter how much work they did on it they could never get it levelled up,” he added.

“To have a new pitch is super for the area in general. There isn’t a 4G pitch in the area and at least the club will be able to lease it out to different clubs and organisations.

“The Valley Stadium will become a busy place once things get going. There have been a lot of enquiries already.”