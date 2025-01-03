Ronan recalls match winning heroics for Omagh 10 years on

PRIOR to Christmas Omagh St Enda’s held a special reunion night to mark the tenth anniversary of its dramatic Tyrone Senior Championship triumph back in 2014.

The 26 year wait to claim another O’Neill Cup was bridged in dramatic fashion on their home pitch at Healy Park that October day when Ronan O’Neill swooped for a late goal which left opponents Carrickmore shellshocked.

After suffering a couple of near misses in the 1998 and 2005 County Finals the outpouring of emotion on the final whistle was understandable.

Reflecting back on that milestone triumph Ronan O’Neill stated that it meant a huge amount to club members and supporters of all ages.

“ To play a county final in your home ground is what you aspire to as a 10 year old. Twenty six years since we last won had been too long – but as competitive as the Tyrone Championship has been – it can go in very quick and years roll into one.

“ To see players past and present on the pitch and in the club after and experiencing that with them is a day I’ll never forget,” affirmed the former Tyrone star.

A decade down the line Ronan is one of several players from that successful squad still plying his trade in the white and black colours of St Enda’s, though many have subsequently hung up their boots.

O’Neill will continue to play a key role in attack, all being well, when the 2025 club campaign rolls around, and has also now linked up with the Fermanagh coaching set-up. He said that it was great to meet up for a reunion night with his 2014 County championship winning Omagh colleagues.

“ It was great to meet up again with familiar faces and some lads who you hadn’t seen in a while. It was great to talk about memories over the years and the thrills of ten years ago.”

Those thrills obviously included that late goal in the final which still brings a smile to Ronan’s face.

“ It will go down as one of Omagh’s greatest ever moments I’m sure. Cathal McCarron had hit a long ball in and I read it a bit better than the Carrickmore defender and did a sidestep of Big Oz (keeper Plunkett McCallan) and then it was nearly as if time stopped.

“To get that chance in a County final to win it for your club was something special.”

After netting Ronan tagged on a unique celebration as he wheeled away from the scoreboard end.

“ I would be fond of them now,” laughs O’Neill. “It was the first thing that came to my head. I’ve always thought it was important to celebrate moments like that as they don’t come around too often. I would like to add another hopefully.”

Omagh added another O’Neill Cup to their collection when accounting for Errigal Ciaran in the 2017 Final. Ronan acknowledges that he was part of a special group of players.

“ To go and win it so close after 2014 was amazing. We had been on such a journey those last couple of years. We were beaten in the Ulster Club final (to Slaughtneil) in 2014 and then the Tyrone quarter-final to Dromore in 2015 and Clonoe after replay in 2016 so it was brilliant to bounce back in 2017 and get over the line again.”

Looking back Ronan admits that missing out on the provincial crown was a big regret.

“We probably should have challenged more though not necessarily won as the Tyrone Championship is so competitive.

“With the squad we had we should have probably got to more semi-finals and finals in those years but I suppose it made it all the sweeter winning it in 2014 and 2017 having gone through those defeats.”

The journey is far from over for the 2021 All-Ireland winner who probably ended his Tyrone career stage earlier than even he would have hoped, but he has now taken a step back into the inter-county arena as part of Kieran Donnelly’s backroom team in Fermanagh.

“ I started my coaching career and have been with Fermanagh now two years and into my third now and I will be making a step up as head coach.”

O’Neill loves passing on his own playing experiences to those now coming through the ranks and claims being a coach has rejuvenated him.

Stage one for himself and many others will be acclimatising to the new rules set to be rolled out in the National League at the end of January.

As for his future between the white lines, O’Neill is admant that the ‘R’ word for retirement hasn’t crossed his mind yet.

“ I still feel young enough and in good shape to play on for a number of years if the body allows it.

“ Owen Devine will be back at the helm again in 2025. We showed plemnty heart and passion again through the season just past although the Championship loss to neighbours Killyclogher was disappointing.

“ That loss against St Mary’s hurt us as a group but hopefully we can push us on next year to better things but nothing is guaranteed. I love playing with Omagh.

“They have done a lot for me as a footballer and as a person and I hope to, as the years go on to still make an impact on the pitch and help bring the group on in any way I can.”