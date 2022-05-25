Ruairi Canavan named as Eir Grid U20 Footballer of the Year

RUAIRI Canavan is the deservig recipient of the Eir Grid U20 Footballer of the Year award after a stunning campaign with All-Ireland Champions Tyrone.

Canavan, who will still be eligible for selection on the U20 squad next year, was in sensational scoring form throughout their run to provincial and national honours.

He scored a whopping 1-34 in five games and arguably saved the best for last with a huge performance against Kildare in the final, setting the tone for a man of the match display with a sublime individual goal in the opening minute. Other higlights included a jaw-dropping sideline kick late on in a tense Ulster final win against Cavan, as well as kicking some clutch scores in their comeback win over Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.