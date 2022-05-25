Ruairi Canavan named as Eir Grid U20 Footballer of the Year

RUAIRI Canavan is the deservig recipient of the Eir Grid U20 Footballer of the Year award after a stunning campaign with All-Ireland Champions Tyrone.
Canavan, who will still be eligible for selection on the U20 squad next year, was in sensational scoring form throughout their run to provincial and national honours.
He scored a whopping 1-34 in five games and arguably saved the best for last with a huge performance against Kildare in the final, setting the tone for a man of the match display with a sublime individual goal in the opening minute. Other higlights included a jaw-dropping sideline kick late on in a tense Ulster final win against Cavan, as well as kicking some clutch scores in their comeback win over Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)