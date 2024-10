A GROUP of dedicated ‘Run for Enda’ members are now getting set to put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of completing the Dublin Marathon, which takes place this year on Sunday, October 27.

For the past 16 weeks, the athletes have been undergoing an extensive training programme under the guidance of Peter Dolan and the ‘Run for Enda’ coaches.

Later this month, they will join runners from throughout Tyrone in completing one of Ireland’s largest sporting events.

The schedule for the Run for Enda runners has included training at the Gortin Glens, Arleston Park and around Omagh town, as well as longer weekend runs of up to 22 miles.

From eight miles, to the longest distance of 22, the training has been steady and, at times, challenging.

With the support of family, friends and the local community, they are fundraising for two vital local charities, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Care for Cancer.

The runners and their support team have put in a huge effort for the past 16 weeks of training and are now looking forward to completing the 26.2 route around Dublin.

This isn’t the first time that the runners have raised money for charity. Over the past number of years, they have helped raise several thousand pounds for various good causes.

l Donations to Air Ambulance NI and Care for Cancer can be made via the JustGiving page.