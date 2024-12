OMAGH Academy and Royal School Dungannon’s rugby first XV squads discovered their opponents in the Danske Bank Schools Bowl following the draw last week.

With both dropping into the subsidiary competition after finishing third and fourth respectively in Group D of the Schools Cup proper, they were hoping for home comforts.

Omagh Academy gained that advantage and they will host Bangor Academy, while Dungannon will travel to Dromore High School. The fixtures are to be played on or before January 25th.

Commenting at the draw, Ulster Schools’ Committee Chairman, Richard Clingan thanked all involved in the organising of the competition, Danske Bank for their continued support, and all the coaching staff, teachers and boards of governors for everything they do to support schools’ rugby.

“School rugby helps boys and girls develop integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect, all values in line with the pillars of world rugby, so a huge thanks to everyone involved who helps to make the matches happen.”

In addition, Richard drew attention to the importance of Ulster Rugby and the IRFU’s initiative Respect Our Game, highlighting that respect for players, officials and volunteers is the cornerstone of this experience and key to upholding the values of sport.

“I encourage everyone present here today along with your fellow players and coaches back in your schools to regularly and openly promote Ulster Rugby’s respect agenda.”