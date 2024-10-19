Second half heatbreak for Clogher seconds

CLOGHER Valley seconds suffered a heartbreaking defeat to their Queen’s counterparts following a 12-try thriller between two sides committed to playing open rugby.

The Valley men were dealt a blow even before kick-off when influential captain David Sharkey picked up a hamstring injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Shane Liggett at number eight. Brent Scott took over the captaincy.

Clogher kicked off, playing away from the clubhouse and immediately put pressure on the Queen’s line. David Poyntz secured a turnover in midfield, the ball was moved wide, and Jake Woods scored in the corner. The conversion was missed.

Queen’s were quick to reply. They kicked a penalty to the corner, secured the line out and a few pick and drives later, scored a converted try.

On 16 minutes, the Valley were awarded a penalty in front of the posts. They opted for a scrum instead. The ball was swiftly transferred right, and Regan Wilkinson scored an unconverted try in the corner.

The students hit back and made a telling break with Robbie Mills putting in a try-saving tackle. Valley resumed the attack and were given a scrum in the Queen’s 22. The students were penalized at the scrum and a quick tap penalty by Alex Howe saw him scamper over for an unconverted try.

Valley continued to press the Queen’s line and great interplay by the backs saw Wilkinson stopped short, but Dylan Eakin was the quickest to react and he picked up and drove over for a bonus point try converted by Neil Cullen to leave the hosts 22-7 to the good at the break.

The second half saw a different student’s team. They started to play to their strengths, with excellent ball retention, spinning the ball from side to side across the pitch and scoring the first of their comeback tries on 45 minutes. This was converted.

Another great break by Queen’s saw them going the length of the pitch to score another converted try to leave them just a point adrift of their hosts.

Momentum was turning against the Valley with most of the play taking place in their own 22. Queen’s continued the pressure and scored their own converted, bonus point try on 58 minutes to lead 22 – 28.

Clogher reacted well and a good break by Eakin on 61 minutes and he was able to put Woods in for his second unconverted try. This brought the Valley to within one point at 27-28.

Queen’s came back at the Valley, again playing their expansive free-flowing game and were rewarded with their fifth converted try. The score now after 71 minutes was 27-35.

Clogher did not give up. A penalty was kicked into the students 22. The line-out, which had been working well all afternoon was secured and several pick and drives later saw prop James Morrison barge over for a try converted by Wilkinson.

Queens were not finished, however. They were awarded a penalty, which they kicked into the Valley 22. They set up a maul, drove towards the Valley line and peeled off the maul to score a converted try beside the posts in injury time, thus robbing the Valley of a losing bonus point.

This was an entertaining match, and it was certainly a game of two halves, Clogher winning the first half 22-7 and Queens winning the second half 35-12.

Player of the match was Alex Howe.

Clogher Valley II: J.Woods, N.Cullen, K.Bothwell, R.Mills, R.Wilkinson,D.Eakin, A.Howe, J.Morrison, R.Phair, K.Cobane, B.Scott, M.McKenna, J.Porter, D.Poyntz, D.Sharkey (cpt ), R.Bennett, N.Quigly,, J.Robinson.

Last Friday night the thirds lost to Enniskillen 22-7 and the U14 girls lost 29-10. Both games were at Mullaghmeen.

The following morning, the youth section hosted Cavan at The Cran. The U18s lost 15-12 to a penalty in the last kick of the match and the U16s drew 29-all with a converted try in the last minute of the game. The U14s lost their match and thanks go to Callum Smyton for stepping in to referee.

Today (Saturday), the All-Ireland League returns to The Cran where the 1st XV host UL Bohemians and the seconds are away to Banbridge in the 2nd XV League. CV thirds are at home to Cavan 2nds.

All support will be greatly appreciated by the players.