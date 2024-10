SUNDAY’S Tyrone Senior Championship final between Trillick and Errigal Ciaran at O’Neill’s Healy Park was postponed due to concerns over the impact of Storm Ashley, with the match now set to proceed this Friday evening in Omagh



As late as Saturday evening past, it was anticipated that the game would go ahead with a yellow warning in place for the day of the county final.

However, on Sunday morning, the warning was upgraded to ‘amber’ by the Met Office for the hours between 1-8pm for Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry and North Antrim.

Those hours coincided with the Senior Championship Final and a decision was therefore made to postpone the match in the interests of player and spectator safety.

The curtain-raiser to the main event, the Grade One U16 Championship final between Carrickmore and Eglish, was also called off.

Storm Ashley, which saw gusts of upwards of 60mph batter much of the country, also put paid to a number of other flagship county finals, including the Fermanagh Senior Championship showdown between Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels, and the Armagh equivalent between Lurgan neighbours Clann Éireann and Clan na Gael.

Speaking yesterday, Tyrone Public Relations officer Rory Cox confirmed that the decision was made due to the deteriorating conditions and with player and spectator welfare in mind.

Purchased tickets for yesterday’s game will remain valid for the refixture while punters can also request a refund.

The winners of Friday night’s refixture will face a one-week turnaround for their Ulster Senior Club Championship preliminary round clash against Donegal representatives St Eunan’s, which takes place on the evening of Saturday, November 2.

In the event that the rescheduled encounter between Trillick and Errigal Ciaran ends up a draw, it’s understood that there will be a replay.