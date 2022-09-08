Shiels believes Marron will be a massive player for Swifts

DUNGANNON boss Dean Shiels believes new signing Caolan Marron will be a massive player for the club.

The Swifts pulled off a surprise late swoop for the highly-rated defender, who joined from Glentoran just before the transfer window closed.

He was pitched straight into the side that faced Coleraine last Friday night, but managed only 45 minutes in the 5-0 defeat.

Marron has not played all season and Shiels admits throwing him straight in was a gamble.

But he is convinced the 24-year-old can help address the problems Dungannon face in defence, having shipped 17 goals in their opening five league games.

They also had the worst defensive record in the division last term, prompting Shiels to prioritise defenders in the summer window, signing Marron, Dean Curry, John Scott and Michael Ruddy.

He has high hopes for Marron, stating: “He’s an exceptional player and we knew he maybe wouldn’t last the game on Friday.

“It was a big ask for us to put him in, but he’s a player that will get better, will get fitter and will get stronger.

“We don’t really have time to get players fit and strong. They have to maybe get fit on the pitch.

“Look, I thought he acquitted himself okay in a tough environment.

“Going into that game was a tough start for him, but I’ve no worries for him going forward.

“We need to get him ready and get him fit. He’ll bring us so much. Stuff that we have talked about – individual mistakes and managing the game – he will bring that. He will improve that.”

Dungannon are bottom of the table after five straight defeats, and face another of last season’s top six, Larne, on Friday night.

Shiels admits a tough run of games, including Crusaders, Glentoran and Cliftonville, has tested his side in the opening weeks.

“The fixture list has been brutal for us, to be honest – playing all the top teams to begin with,” he added.

“That’s the way the cards have fallen. We haven’t had time to gain some momentum or get ourselves going.”

Shiels said the players are hurting from last Friday night’s 5-0 home drubbing by the Bannsiders.

They were 4-0 down at half-time, with three of the goals coming in just eight minutes.

He wants a big response at Inver Park on Friday night.

“We have to go to Larne, we have to respond, and we will do that,” he continued.

“The players know what is needed, so let’s see if we can do that.”

He added: “You do not get anything in this league without hard work, so we have to dust ourselves down, lick our wounds and get on with it.”

Dungannon did at least get a morale-boosting win against Banbridge Town in the Mid-Ulster Cup on Tuesday night.

A much-changed Swifts side won 2-1 at Stangmore Park, with their goals coming from Corey Smith and Michael O’Connor.