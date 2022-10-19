This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Shiels may turn to young guns in bid to stop the rot

  • 19 October 2022
Shiels may turn to young guns in bid to stop the rot
Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels may turn to his young guns.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Shiels says only the players can turn things around Default ThumbnailShiels believes Marron will be a massive player for Swifts Shiels admits basement battle against Ports is massive Blues next up for Swifts following first win of the season

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY