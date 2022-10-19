Shiels may turn to young guns in bid to stop the rot

DEAN Shiels is ready to turn to Dungannon’s younger players in a bid to stop a series of alarming defeats.

He is under growing pressure after nine losses from their opening 10 Danske Bank Premiership games.

The problems intensified after a 5-0 hammering at Glenavon was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Carrick Rangers last weekend.

Shiels cannot afford another setback against Ballymena United on Friday night, with a tough run of games to follow.

He admits confidence is low, and some experienced players are failing to deliver, saying they need to show more fight.

“It comes from within the player – you are either driven or you’re self-driven,” he said.

“Those that need to be driven – it’s getting a bit tired with one or two regarding having to push them all the time.

“Maybe we need to make changes.”

Asked if he feels he should be getting more from players, he added: “100% – we’ve got an experienced team regarding our two centre-backs, our centre-forward, Ryan Mayse, those in and around Joe (McCready).

“So we’ve got experienced players but experience counts for nothing unless you’re getting the quality with it … I’d rather have younger players that are maybe more up for the fight.”

A young Swifts XI beat Championship side Annagh United in the Mid-Ulster Cup four days before the Carrick debacle.

Shiels admits he may turn to more of the club’s younger players as he tries to reverse results.

“We went to Annagh last week and beat a full-strength Annagh side 5-1,” he added.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to have as many of them involved against Carrick. Oran O’Kane played and Steven Scott was with us.

“We now need people with desire, whether they are 18 or whether they are 28.”

On Friday night Dungannon host Ballymena in a game they have to win.

The Sky Blues have also had a difficult start to the season, but have won their last two league games, including a 2-1 victory over Coleraine last weekend which takes them up to eighth.

Shiels admits it is up to the players to drag the team out of their losing run.

He added: “We have to respond but it has to come from within.

“We can change the team, we can change the shape and we can change the personnel, but the players have to come with the right attitude to be driven.”

Dungannon have played 10 of the other 11 sides in the Danske Bank Premiership – their clash at Larne was postponed after the Queen’s death. It has been rearranged for November 8.

They previously played Ballymena on the second weekend of the season, losing 2-0 at Stangmore Park after goals from Josh Kelly and Conor Keeley.