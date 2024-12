STRABANE Sigersons launched their Grand Development Draw back in September and so far, it has been a great success.

The draw has given the club a huge boost with over seventy ticket sellers out right across Strabane town, North Tyrone, East Donegal and East Derry.

A club spokesperson stated that the support from people on the doors has been fantastic.

“When starting the draw, we were hopeful of a good start and that’s exactly what we have got.

“After five months of hard work, the volunteers out selling tickets are taking a well-deserved break for the Christmas period and will be back on doors in Tyrone, Derry and Donegal in the New Year.

“The generosity from people has been amazing.

“The people of Strabane have never let us down in any draw we do but even the support we have received from people living outside of Strabane has been fantastic and very enthusing.”

The Sigersons have publicly thanked Johnny Kelly of the Fir Trees Hotel who is the lead sponsor of the draw.

“ Johnny has always been a first-class supporter of the club. The Fir Trees Hotel like countless other businesses in the town and surrounding areas have been so good to us every year, we can never thank them enough for their support.”

The club plan to keep the good start going in 2025 when ticket sellers are back out and building on what they currently have. They have ambitious plans but like everything these days it requires financial backing, as the spokesperson explains.

“ The building of a gym at Páirc Mhíc Sioghair is one of a number of things we plan to do. We have a few more months of selling tickets in 2025 and would ask anyone in the town who is interested in helping to sell tickets to contact anyone in the club committee.

“ Finally, thanks again to everyone who has bought tickets. if you haven’t got one yet there will plenty of opportunities in the New Year to purchase one and be in with your chance of winning £20,000, that includes Strabane people living around the world, please get in contact if you would like to purchase tickets or help sell some wherever you are.”