Sion and Mid Ulster Ladies ready for new season

TWO Tyrone sides will compete in the top flight of women’s football this season.

The Danske Bank Women’s Premiership gets underway this evening with Sion Swifts entertaining Cliftonville in what promises to be a cracking opener, while one of the division’s newcomers, Cookstown-based Mid Ulster Ladies have a baptism of fire during the first few weeks, starting at Linfield, then home to Glentoran before travelling to their fellow county-women, Sion.

And while that opening to the campaign is daunting, it won’t phase new Mid Ulster Ladies boss, Anthony Begley, who will ensure his side is in good shape for what promises to be an exciting season.

Begley brings a wealth of top-level sporting experience to the role from his time as a strength and conditioning coach with Dundalk in the League of Ireland, with the Galway senior GAA squad and the Derry GAA set-up.

The Magherafelt-based man also holds a UEFA B License and it was after an appointment with physio Richard McCrea that he eventually became involved with the club and was appointed first team manager after meeting club chairperson, Elaine Junk.

Begley takes over from Christopher Rodgers, who has stepped down after leading Mid Ulster Ladies to the top flight at the end of last term and the Dundalk native is delighted with what he has found at the club.

“It’s just a very, very refreshing set-up and it has so much potential,” he acknowledged.

“The girls are very talented, really good quality. Some of the players are exceptional, a real joy to watch and when you see that, that’s what motivates me.

“These people are doing something they love, it’s not a recreational thing, these girls eat and drink the whole thing and that was what was so refreshing about it.

“I’ve come across it a few times when you get a group of people and you just feel the quality and there’s a really good energy and if you know if you pull it together you’re going to get something really positive out of it.”

And while he’s thrilled to have a good base to work from, he knows things aren’t going to be easy, especially in their opening three fixtures which sees them travel to Linfield and Sion Swifts either side of a home clash with champions Glentoran.

But one thing is for sure, Begley’s players will be in good condition through his strength and conditioning background and the addition of massage therapist, Lukasz Kowalczyk who will ensure they will be well looked after for what promises to be a baptism of fire.

“It’s a massive step up,” Begley observed. “I think we’re going to be competitive but I haven’t seen the level we are up against yet.

“But we’re putting together a really good performance programme and structure, which we really needed.”

Sion, meanwhile, also ace a daunting opening fixture when they host one of the pre-season favourites, Cliftonville.

The north Belfast outfit have strengthened an already solid squad in the off-season and alongside reigning champions Glentoran, Linfield and Crusaders, they will be expected to be among the teams mounting a realistic title challenge in 2022.

“It’s a very, very tough start,” acknowledged Sion stalwart, Kelly Crompton. “Cliftonville have really added to their panel this year, they have brought in some really good signings.

“Although we’re at home and that’s an advantage to us, it’s going to be hard work!”

But it’s not just the Belfast teams who are eyeing up a tilt at the title, so too are Sion, who missed out on the crown on goal difference just a few short years ago when defeat on opening day ultimately proved fatal.

And this year, with new manager Ryan Mullen at the helm, Crompton and her team-mates are aiming to be the main title threat from the west of the Province.

“That season we missed out on the title by two goals, we lost the first game of the season and that was the reason why we didn’t win the league, so we know the importance of first games,” Crompton acknowledged.

“We’ve gone close a few times and there’s no reason why we can’t again this year as well if we work hard enough for it.”

Crompton knows it’s not going to be easy to challenge the bigger market sides this year, especially after losing the likes of Theresa Burns, Michelle McDaid and Kerry Brown. However, with Zoe McGlynn returning, an experienced core to the squad and plenty of talented youngsters at their disposal, they aren’t there to make up the numbers.

“[The players who have left] are big hits to us and they will be massively missed but the aim is the same as always, there’s no point in playing if you’re not aiming for the top,” said a determined Crompton.

“We’ll have to take every game as it comes and we’ll see how this first game goes.

“But we are lucky enough to have retained a good core to the squad so we’re not too bad and and if we can get off to a good start you never know.”

Kick-off in both matches this evening is 7.45pm.