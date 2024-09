It’s been a phenomenal year for local quad racing sensation Grace McClintock.

The 10-year-old Sion Mills Integrated Primary School student has been ripping it up in both the Ulster and Irish Championships.

In only her second year of racing, Grace has been flat out competing in three different championships.

Advertisement

Not only that but the north Tyrone flying machine finished on the podium in all three championships.

The talented youngster was third overall in both the Ulster Quad and Sidecar Championship and Irish Quad and Sidecar Championship.

In her final race of the season the young Sion woman enjoyed further success when she was second overall in her class to finish runner-up in the United Quad Racing Ireland Championship.

Grace is the daughter of business owners Uel and Heidi McClintock, owners of Jet Products Ltd, a Yamaha Dealership in Sion Mills.

As well as competing in the Ulster and Irish Championships next year again, Grace is hoping to compete in a few races in England.