Sion Swifts Ladies extend unbeaten run with win at Brandywell

Sion Swifts extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 3-0 victory over Derry City Women in the North West derby at Brandywell last nigjht.

Goals by Naomi McLaughlin, Cora Chambers and Aoibhe O’Neill secured a third win of the season for Tony McGinley’s team who have moved to within two points of second placed Glentoran.

A first half penalty by McLaughlin gave Sion the lead before late goals by striker Chambers and substitute O’Neill made sure of the points.

Derry started brightly and could have taken the lead on four minutes but, after rounding visiting goalkeeper Jennifer Currie, Tara O’Connor couldn’t connect properly with her shot.

Sion were always in control thereafter and took the lead on 38 minutess from the penalty spot after a push on Aimee Dunn in the Derry box allowed McLaughlin to fire home from the spot.

Swifts sealed the three points four minutes from time when Chambers broke through the Derry back line and coolly slotted home into the corner of the net before substitute O’Neill rounded the night off for the visitors with a third five minutes into stoppage-time.

The Teams

Derry City: Friel, Johnston, McMullan, Curran, McGonagle (Murphy 29), O’Connor, Callaghan, Havlin (McColgan 55), Connolly, Donaghey, Carlin.Subs not used: Barr; Ward; Cunningham.

Sion Swifts Ladies: Currie, Neal, Donnan (Quigg 76), Walsh, Durn (Long 89), Crompton, McGlynn (O’Neill 50), Chambers, McLaughlin (Coyle 89), Brown, Doherty.Subs not used: Harris; McCarter.

Referee: Joesph Mullan.