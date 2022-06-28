Sion Swifts Ladies gunning for League Cup glory

SION Swifts Ladies could win their first major trophy in five seasons when they take on league leaders Cliftonville in the final of the League Cup at Belfast’s Blanchflower Stadium tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Sion defeated Linfield on penalties in last week’s semi- final at New Midgley Park while the Reds – missing their Northern Ireland internationals – also needed spot-kicks to see off Lisburn Ladies.

With players involved in Northern Ireland’s preparations for the forthcoming Euros playing no part in this season’s competition, it has levelled the playing field and that could potentially be a factor in what promises to be an intriguing showpiece final at the home of H&W Welders.

Without doubt Sion will have a realistic shot at glory given the Reds will be missing the McGuinness sisters, Kirsty and Caitlin, Marissa Callaghan and others, although the north Tyrone side will still have to pull out all the stops if captain Tasmin McCarter is to get her hands of the prized silverware.

McCarter was a member of the Swifts team which captured the 2017 Irish Cup at Windsor Park and she would dearly love the opportunity to raise aloft the League Cup.

“We know they won’t have their internationals available but either way we are really looking forward to it,” said the skipper.

“It’s something we targeted at the start of the season and now that we have got here we can’t wait until next Wednesday.

“We want to go and win it, you wouldn’t really be in football if you didn’t. We want to get our hands on the cup.

“The competition has been played without the internationals the whole way through and that was agreed beforehand to prepare for the Euros and everything. We did fancy ourselves in this competition.

“The League Cup isn’t as big as the Irish Cup but we fought hard to get here and we want to finish the job.”

Last week’s last-four clash went all the way to a dreaded penalty shoot-out and during which goalkeeper Jennifer Currie proved unbeatable.

Amazingly the Sion stopper recorded a clean sheet and that allowed Swifts to advance on a 3-0 score-line after the sides had failed to find the target from open play.

Both did have their chances but it was the Sion players who held their nerve when it mattered most.

“It could have gone either way,” added McCarter.

“Linfield had an opportunity cleared off the goal-line late on while Aoibhe O’Neill hit the crossbar for us.

“When it goes to penalties it’s the flip of coin. Our keeper did brilliantly. She is very good at penalties and we had full confidence in her.

“Our takers kept their side of the bargain in converting their penalties as well.”

The final kicks off at 7.45pm.