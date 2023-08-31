Sion Swifts will have to pull out all the stops admits McGinley

SION Swifts Ladies will have to pull out all the stops if they are to retain the Women’s Premiership League Cup by defeating Cliftonville in this evening’s (Thursday) final at Stangmore Park.

Sion captured the prestigious silverware for the first time last season by defeating the Reds 2-0 in the decider at the Blanchflower Stadium.

On that occasion though Cliftonville were without a number of key players, who were in a training camp with the Northern Ireland team in preparation for the European Championships. Swifts took full advantage and a Cora Chambers’ double secured a momentuous triumph.

This time around though the Reds are overwhelming favourites and Swifts boss Tony McGinley knows it will take a monumental effort for his players to land the coveted trophy for a second successive year.

On Friday night past Swifts’ outside chances of winning the league suffered a hammer blow when they were defeated 4-1 by leaders Glentoran.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge we face,” said McGinley.

“We know what we are, we know where we are. Cliftonville are a top side but we go into the game with confidence and belief and I suppose it’s about not making the same mistakes that we did against Glentoran on Friday night, in terms of conceding very early in the game. We need to find our way into the game and build it from there.

“We’ll need to break it down into small periods in the first half, to try and make sure that we are in it, doing the right things and getting to grips with the game.

“We are looking forward to it; finals are there to be won, no matter what way you win them. We have a game plan and hopefully this time around we get the opportunity, not like last Friday night, to implement that game plan.

“Personnel on the pitch makes a big difference, it’s a much-changed Cliftonville side from last year. You have got to factor in that they have five or six senior internationals compared to last year.

“But we have improved as well. We have got to find a way to close the gap, it’ll be down to a game plan, hard work and getting in and around them and trying to find the right balance between attack and defence.

“If the players give their all and that’s not good enough, that’s okay; we’ll accept that all day long.”

To perhaps make matters more difficult, Sion go into the showpiece decider without striker Chambers who was sent off in that defeat to the Glens.

Chambers proved she was a big game player in last year’s final but McGinley insists her absence will present an opportunity for someone else to potentially grab the headlines.

“We already know what we are doing there and someone will come in who is very, very similar in style to Chambers. It’s like for like and I have every confidence in the replacement doing the business. It certainly won’t be a drop off.”

This evening’s final tie kicks-off at 7.45pm.