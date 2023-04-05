Sion trio help NI to impressive victory over Latvia

THREE players from Sion Swifts helped the Northern Ireland under-19 ladies team defeat Latvia 5-0 in a Euro Qualifier at Seaview last evening

Aoibhe O’Neill, who captained the team, Aimee Neal and Naomi McLaughlin all started for the girls in green and white with the latter two managing to get on the score sheet in what was a mesmersing second half performance.

In fact, the contest remained scoreless until Neal broke the deadlock on 62 minutes and thereafter Northern Ireland went to town with Helen Parker, Eve Reilly, Naomi McLaughlin and Keri Halliday all on target.

Advertisement

Neal’s opener was a powerful header from an Ella Haughey cross before Parker doubled the advantage with a thunderous strike from 25 yards.

On 73 minutes Reilly played a one-two with Haughey before curling the ball into the top corner.

McLaughlin then twisted past a couple of defenders to make it 4-0 by firing in off a post before Halliday completed a comprehensive victory with an angled drive into the corner of the net.

Tomorrow (Friday) the Sion trio and their NI team-mates take on Cyprus before completing the League B Group 3 mini qualifiying tournament against Kosovo on Monday.

Both games are at Seaview with a noon kick-off.

The winners of the group will be promoted to League A for 2023-24 Round One.