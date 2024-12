THE Omagh Schools Good Relations Futsal Programme concluded recently with a tournament in Omagh Leisure Centre.

Five primary schools took part in the programme delivered by Omagh Futsal Club.

This included Gibson Primary School, Holy Family Primary School, Omagh County Primary School, St Conor’s Primary School and Drumragh Integrated Primary.

More than 100 boys and girls took part in the six week Futsal and Good Relations Programme.

Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided football game.

As well as sport, good relations workshops helped foster understanding and acknowledging the nature of our preconceptions and prejudices, we can develop safe, inclusive environments where everyone is treated with respect, regardless of cultural identity, race or belief.

This project was funded by The Executive Office.