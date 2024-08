CASTLEDERG footballer Charlie Mooney has pointed to the positive vibe around the club ahead of their Junior Championship opener against Brocagh this Saturday.

Their league campaign was considerably improved on last year and they’ve also enjoyed a productive season on the underage front, winning an U14 Grade Three title back in June and last Saturday the Minor Grade Three crown to clinch the first title at that level since 1988.

The men from the ‘Derg haven’t had much to shout about in recent years, but their fortunes seem to have changed for the better and Mooney says the sense of optimism is palpable.

“There’s a great buzz in the club at the moment. The underage teams are doing well and it’s great to see a bit of silverware coming in, and long may it last.

“We’ve done pretty well at senior level as well, it’s much-improved on last year. We ended up on 19 points and that’s a massive, massive improvement.

“We know ourselves that there’s still plenty to work on, we’d a couple of tough results at the end of our league campaign, and we were well beaten by Glenelly in our final match. There’s always plenty to work on and we’re all gearing ourselves now for Brocagh.”

Castlederg eased to victory in their league encounter against Brocagh, but while they’re favourites to prevail once again, Mooney is mindful that they can’t afford to take anyone for granted in the Championship.

“We played Brocagh during the league, they had to come to us and it’s a big trek. We know what to expect from them, they’re a physical side with a lot of big lads. It’s always a hard-hitting game against Brocagh and we don’t expect anything less on Sunday. We beat them by nine points in the league but the Championship is what it’s all about and we’ll have to be at our very best.”

Mooney, who is in his third year of senior football, also has warm words for their management team, spearheaded by Chris McLaughlin alongside Martin Keyes, Patrick McCrea and new addition, Greencastle man Colum Tracey.

“Those lads have been there or thereabouts for a while. Chris has been heavily involved with the senior panel for a number of years and has stepped up to the manager role in the last two seasons. He lives and breathes Castlederg football club, and we’ve brought in Column Tracey as well, he’s taken ownership of the coaching side of things.

“He’s been a great asset and is very well thought of in Castlederg.”