Spirited Errigal revival comes up short after rollercoaster final

Errigal Ciaran 1-16 Cuala 3-14

THERE were tears of pride despite the devastation of defeat on Sunday, as Errigal’s dreams of All-Ireland Club glory ended after their remarkable revival fell just short at Croke Park.

Figures from the match will provide scant consolation for the Tyrone and Ulster champions. They outscored their opponents by 1-16 to 0-7 in the closing 40 minutes of the decider. But it just wasn’t enough to overturn the after-effects of a terrible start.

Advertisement

No-one knows what the future holds from here, or whether Errigal Ciaran will return to Croke Park for redemption sooner rather than later. Whatever happens, this performance and their run to Tyrone and Ulster glory provide memories for a lifetime.

Much of the damage to Errigal’s high hopes of success came during the opening quarter when their slow start proved disastrous. A nine point deficit even at that early stage of proceedings proved decisive in ending any real chance that they had of capturing the Andy Merrigan Cup.

It was clear then that the Tyrone and Ulster champions were finding it so difficult to replicate the form which had characterised their efforts in both those campaigns, before their All-Ireland semi-final victory.

Cuala’s strengths in key sectors was having a telling impact. There were four turnovers in the opening minutes, as Errigal found themselves suddenly halted close to goal. Their usual confidence whilst retaining possession was missing, despite the best efforts of Niall Kelly and Peter Og McCartan in the defence, Ben McDonnell and Joe Oguz at midfield and then Peter Harte, the Canavan brothers, Ciaran McGinley and Tommy Canavan up front.

The end result was a blitz of scores from the Dublin side. The warning signs were really flashing when Cal Doran raced through to slot to the net after only five minutes. That score put them 1-1 to no score ahead, after Niall O’Callaghan had opened their account.

Thomas Canavan pointed for Errigal, but further scores in quick succession from Luke Keating and Con O’Callaghan left Cuala in buoyant form. Their 1-4 to 0-1 lead was enhanced when David O’Dowd fired home goal number two for them right at the end of that first quarter.

Errigal were struggling to contain their Leinster opponents. Cuala were piling on the pressure in defence, forcing the Tyrone champions into shots from difficult angles that fell agonisingly short. Things weren’t helped either when Darragh Canavan had to go off due to a suspected concussion.

Advertisement

Matters got much worse subsequently for Errigal.Their attempts to gain a foothold were restricted by Cuala pressurising them.

Then, a series of points for the Dublin side left the Tyrone champions falling further and further into arrears. Luke Keating and Con Callaghan added scores before the third goal really appeared to mark the ending of the dream.

Good work from Con O’Callaghan saw him set up Peadar O’Cofaigh-Byrne. He fired home to leave them a massive 14 points ahead, and seemingly aiming for the most comfortable of victories approaching the interval break.

Errigal were now facing the mountain-top. It would, of course, have been so easy to give up the ghost content in the knowledge that the journey was one to really remember.

Suddenly, though, they found a foothold. What followed was a defining performance, perhaps their best of this championship season which began in the heat of their Tyrone domestic tussle.

A look at the statistics from then to the finish proves the point. From then on Errigal outscored their opponents by 1-16 to 0-7 – a quite remarkable figure. Maybe it’s meaningless, and maybe it heightens that gnawing sense of regret.

Nevertheless, the facts do speak volumes about the manner in which the Dunmoyle-based side conducted themselves when the chips were so completely down.

Despite being 14 points behind in an All-Ireland Club final, they responded with a display that brought them right back into contention when the title really was up for grabs.

That revival began before half-time. Joe Oguz, Ruairi and Tommy Canavan and Odhran Robinson all registered points. True, there seemed to be little hope on a half-time score of 3-9 to 0-5. But there was still a fierce determination to make the second half at least better than what had gone before in the first.

We can only imagine what was said by Enda McGinley in the Hogan Stand dressing-room at half-time. But the Errigal performance on the re-start was so different from their efforts beforehand. No matter the result, their comeback in that second half was stunning.

Many players upped the tempo considerably. Chief among them were Peter Harte and Tommy Canavan. Others included Ciaran Quinn and Peter Og McCartan in the defence, Joe Oguz and Ben McDonnell at midfield and Ciaran McGinley and Ruairi Canavan up front.

Gone was the hesitancy and nervousness which hindered them early in the game. In came a ferocious determination exemplified by disciplined tackling, and a style of play which saw them forge forward at every opportunity. This was needed, and the dividends were soon being yielded on the scoreboard.

There was a commitment, determination and a devil-may-care attitude to Errigal’s play in that second period. It was spurred on by scores which gave them impetus, and sparked a serious level of effort.

Peter Harte, Tommy Canavan and Ciaran McGinley boosted their tally. There were occasional responses from Cuala, but they weren’t allowed the space and freedom that was theirs in the first half. Tommy and Ruairi Canavan added points. Suddenly, the game was back in the melting pot on a score of 3-10 to 0-10.

Then, came the goal that transformed their challenge. A pass from Tommy Canavan found Peter Harte. His blistering rocket of a shot went all the way to the net. Now, they were really buoyant and a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-10 gave them real grounds for optimism.

There was a big battle on now, and the likes of Ciaran Quinn, Peter Og McCartan, Joe Oguz and Tommy Canavan built a massive momentum. The chants of ‘Errigal Errigal’ rang out across Croke Park, and the ticking clock on the big screen was hardly noticed as the Cuala lead was gradually reduced.

Tommy and Ruairi Canavan and Mark Kavanagh fired over. Peter Harte then came through to point. It was 3-13 to 1-16, and the stage was set for a dramatic finale that had seemed impossible just minutes earlier.

Errigal worked hard to bridge the gap. They laid siege to the Cuala goal. But small margins went against them, the half-chances didn’t materialise and the game was up when Peter Harte was softly sent off and Conor Croake broke-away to leave four between the teams right at the finish.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran – Thomas Canavan (0-6, 0-4f), Peter Harte (1-2), Ruairi Canavan (0-3, 0-2f), Joe Oguz (0-1), Mark Kavanagh (0-2), Odhran Robinson (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (0-1)

Cuala – Con O’Callaghan (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45’), Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and David O’Dowd (1-1 each), Cal Doran (1-0), Niall O’Callaghan (0-2), Luke Keating (0-3, 0-2f) Peter Duffy and Conor Groarke (0-1)

Teams

Errigal Ciaran – Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Cormac Quinn, Peter Óg McCartan, Niall Kelly, Tiarnán Colhoun, Ben McDonnell, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte, Thomas Canavan, Ciaran McGinley, Odhran Robinson, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan. Subs: Mark Kavanagh for D Canavan (20), Eoin Kelly for McGinley (48), Padraig McGirr for Robinson (52), Ronan McRory for T Canavan (58).

Cuala – Ryan Scollard, Danny Conroy, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Eoin Kennedy, Charlie McMorrow, David O’Dowd, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Peter Duffy, Cillian Dunne, Conor O’Brien, Cal Doran, Luke Keating, Niall O’Callaghan, Con O’Callaghan. Subs: Conor Groarke for Conor O’Brien (42), Michael Conroy for Cillian Dunne (52), Cathal O Giollain for D Conroy (55).

Referee – Paddy Neillan, Roscommon.