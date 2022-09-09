Sporting fixtures postponed as a mark of respect

MANY sporting fixtures have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Early today (Friday) the governing bodies of soccer, rugby and hockey, among others, confirmed the postponement of fixtures following the death of The Queen yesterday (Thursday) evening.

In a statement the Irish Football Association confirmed the cancellation of all fixtures.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”

Ulster Rugby also confirmed the postponement of all domestic and representative games.

“All domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said the statement.

“Following the announcement that the club’s pre-season friendly versus Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled, Ulster Rugby can confirm that all domestic rugby activity across the province is postponed this weekend.

“The Development fixture v Munster, due to take place at the IRFU HPC, on Saturday has also been postponed.

“Ulster Rugby would like to express our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.”

Ulster Hockey issued a similar statement.

It read, “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, all hockey in Ulster is postponed with immediate effect until further notice.

“Ulster Hockey will make an announcement in due course regards the return to hockey following on from the period of national mourning in line with national protocols.

“Our thoughts go to the Royal Family and all of those affected by these sad events.”

While all soccer has been postponed this week, it is understood that the midweek BetMcLean League Cup games are likely to go ahead.