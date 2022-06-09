Sproule appointed new manager of Dergview Reserves

ANDREW Sproule has been appointed the new player-manager of Fermanagh and Western Division One outfit Dergview Reserves.

Sproule, a former first team player, takes over the reins from Collie Robinson, who has decided to take a step back after five seasons in charge.

Sproule’s appointment was ratified by the Dergview board on Tuesday evening and the new man has a clear vision for the future.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday(Wednesday) Sproule said he wanted to build on the success of last season when the Darragh Park second string took the Division One title race to the final day before being pipped by Tummery Athletic.

“I had previously spoken to Collie(Robinson) about getting involved in the management side of things,” he said.

“It’s been an aspiration of mine especially with the club, so I am honoured to take on the role. I know it’s a big job and I know what it means to the club to have Dergview Reserves competing at the highest level in the Fermanagh and Western given their history.

“I always enjoyed playing in the Fermanagh and Western and the club always wanted their teams and players to develop and progress. I started off with the thirds, got into the reserves and progressed to the first team. The standard in the Fermanagh and Western is quite high and that has been shown by the success of local sides in the Irish Junior Cup. The football is very competitive and I’ll relish managing in a very good league.

“I want to bring some stability to Dergview Reserves and make them competitive season after season. Last year was our best season and it’s going to take a lot of work for us to really establish ourselves as team that year on year will be challenging for the league and Irish Junior and so on.”

As well as challenging for honours Sproule also wants to create a clear pathway to the first team for those players who have the ambition, desire and commitment to play senior football.

“If players are performing for me at Dergview Reserves week in week out then there is going to be the opportunity to push into the first team,” he continued.

“I want to give young lads that opportunity; they can play at the highest level in the Fermanagh and Western knowing that there is a close contact to the first team. Players will get the opportunity and it can be a stepping stone for those who want it.”

The new training pitch at Darragh Park will be ready for use for pre-season and Sproule sees that as another massive plus for the club.

“It means the senior teams can be training alongside each other and with each other and that’s something that I’ll sit down and discuss with Tommy (Canning) and Gareth (Porter) in the coming weeks.

“In the last few days I have been touching base with my own players and making sure they are on board for next season. As well as that I have held talks with a number of potential new signings.”

The new man is also hoping to confirm a number two in the not too distant future.

Welcoming the appointment, club chairman Roy Lecky said he believed Sproule was the right man for the job.

“AC knows the club inside out and has the passion, knowledge and commitment to fill the role with distinction,” he said.

“As a player he gave his very best for the club and I’m sure he will do the same as a manager.”

The chairman also paid tribute to Collie Robinson.