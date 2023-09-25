Sproule insists there is no magic wand after win over Breda

IVAN Sproule said Saturday’s win over Knockbreda was for his predecessor Tommy Canning.

Canning resigned following last week’s defeat at Ards, Dergview sixth in seven games since the start of the season.

Sproule has taken the reins on a interim basis and that period began with an impressive 5-0 win over basement side Knockbreda on Saturday. But, the ex-NI international side wasn’t taking all the credit for the much-needed victory.

“That gets a wee bit of a monkey off our back. We knew Knockbreda would have weaknesses so we had to go and exploit that,” he said.

“When we came in we spoke about this being a vital week. The players had to deliver and take accountability, there was no masterplan from a coaching aspect.

“It was about attitude, desire and getting the basics right. The basics were implemented today. I’m pleased for the players, the staff and I said to them after the game that result was for Tommy (Canning). Tommy’s gone now but he could have stood there today and got the same performance.

“Tommy Canning brought those players to the club, he’s the one who believed in them. First and foremost the three points are for Dergview Football Club, but they are for Tommy Canning as well.

“My heart’s in the club but I’m not going to stand here and say I’m some kind of magic manager. I went back to basics this week, simplified their jobs.

“We have three great coaches, Collie Robinson knows what it’s all about, we gave the players everything this week but I reminded them once they cross the white line it’s over to them.

“We can affect the game from the side lines to some degree but ultimately it comes down to the players and they did that. It was good to see the young players get some game-time as well.

“This is just one result, we still have a lot of hard work ahead.”