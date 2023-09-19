Sproule is appointed interim manager at Dergview

Dergview have appointed Ivan Sproule as first team interim manager following the departure of Tommy Canning.

Canning resigned following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Ards – a sixth defeat in seven games since the start of the Championship season.

The former NI international has previous experience of managing the club in the Championship and was happy to step into the role until the club finds a permament replacement.

He said, “The club obviously approached me and I know the situation they are in.

“The next appointment for the club is a vital one, so with me coming in its giving the club time and space to make the right apointment.

“I have been in the hotseat before at Dergview and I know what it takes. I know the requirements. Basically my job is to come in and steady the ship and try and get as much out of the players that are there, in what is a short space of time.

“It’s always a privilege to manage this club and I’ll give it all I have got and hopefully leave it in good shape for the next man stepping in. It’s my hometown club and I’ll never see them stuck.”

Sproule’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s basement clash at home to Knockbreda. He will be assisted by former club captain Colin Robinson.

During his professional career Sproule played for Hibernian, Bristol City and Ross County among others before returning home to play for Linfield.

The club has invited applications for the post of first team manager. The deadline for applications is Friday.