Squad players impress in Tyrone Ladies victory

ANTRIM 4-7 TYRONE 2-15

TYRONE Ladies edged home in this Ulster Intermediate clash at Daviitt Park Belfast on Sunday afternoon, as both teams utilised the contest to give players a run out before the Ulster Final repeat meeting in a few weeks’ time.

Tyrone posted seven changes from the last day out, and the players that came in turned in a great shift and produced a thrilling encounter that sealed a two point Red Hand win. In the end, a late Grainne Rafferty penalty helped steer the visitors over the line.

Sean O’Kane’s side were the better team, but were caught by some well-taken goals over the hour by the hosts.

A late first half goal from Laura Agnew indeed set Antrim up for a two point half time lead after they trailed to a well-organised Tyrone.

The Red Hands got off to a flier with Emma Loane dropping over a point, and Aoibhinn Mc Hugh firing over from long range.

In between times, Sasha Byrne saw her effort cleared off the Antrim line by Aislinn Keenan.

The Saffrons were quickly level through Grainne Mc Laughlin from the left, and a fine point on the run from Aine Tubridy.

Sasha Byrne combined with Orla Mulgrew for a point, but the young Killeeshil player picked up a knock in the act of scoring.

Tyrone rallied after that with a brace of points; Loane, and a well-angled free from Maria Canavan, putting them three ahead.

On 20 minutes, Antrim were level again.

This time, good combination play opened the Tyrone defence, and McLaughlin rattled in a goal from close range.

Tyrone responded well: Canavan hit three points before a late Saffron flourish nudged them ahead. McLaughlin was on hand to slot in the goal.

Bronagh Devlin put Antrim to three ahead after the restart, yet again, though, Tyrone were level again within minutes.

Substitute, Aoife McGahan, dropped in a free, and, as the goalkeeper pushed it out, Byrne was there to palm home to the net.

The Dungannon player added an excellent point with Caitlin Donnelly making a super save at the other end, as Laura Agnew cut through for a goal chance.

The Antrim side were rewarded, though, with a Caitlin Taggart goal.

A glorious ball dropped across from the right was turned in by the Aldergrove player.

Both teams added points: McGahan and Byrne for Tyrone, Devlin and Taggart for the hosts, before Lara Danhuntsi found Donnelly’s net from all of 20 metres.

Four points down now, and Tyrone never looked rattled.

M Hugh scored a tidy point; Mc Gahan angled over a free to close the gap to two and then a crucial moment, a Tyrone penalty.

On the press down the right, Aoife Horisk closed in on goal, but in the scramble to clear their lines, Antrim’s Duana Coleman was yellow carded for a footblock, and the excellent Grainne Rafferty slotted home the resultant penalty.

Horisk tagged on the last score of the game with a serious injury to Antrim’s Aoife Kelly on the stroke of full-time seeing the game called with seconds.

This was a solid performance from the Red Hand side, with some good passages of play and fine showings from players keen for a final berth.

Caitlin Campbell, Caoime Magee, skipper McHugh, Rafferty, and substitute McGahan, Emma Hegarty and Meabh Corrigan all impressed.

Teams & Scorers

Antrim

Anna McCann, Duana Coleman, Meave Mulholland, Niamh Mc Intosh, Orla Corr, Aislinn Keenan, Carla Mc Kenna, Rachal Mulholland, Aine Turbridy (0-1), Grainne Mc Laughlin (1-3), Caitlin Taggart (1-1), Laura Agnew (1-0), Bronagh Devlin (0-2), Aine Devlin, Clare Emerson. Subs used: Niamh Neeson for Mulholland, Aine Mulholland for Emerson, Lara Danhuntsi (1-0) for Devlin, Theresa Mellon for Agnew

Tyrone

Caitlin Donnelly, Kathy Murphy, Caitlin Campbell, Joanne Barrett, Jayne Lyons, Caoimhe Magee, Mary Treanor, Aimee Daly, Aoibhinn McHugh (0-2), Niamh Mc Elduff, Grainne Rafferty (1-0), Orla Mulgrew (0-1), Maria Canavan (0-4), Emma Loane (0-2), Sasha Byrne (1-1). Subs used: Aoife McGahan (0-4) for Mulgrew, Emma Hegarty for Canavan, Meabh Corrigan for Lyons, Aoife Horisk (0-1) for Murphy.

Referee: Eddie Cuthbert (Down)