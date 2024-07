Aghyaran 5-12 Clann na Gael 2-8

AGHYARAN produced a strong second half performance at Newtownstewart on Saturday afternoon to get the better off a gallant Clann na Gael side in the Under-14 Grade Four Championship Final to complete the double at this level.

The winners started well with points from Charlie Byrne (2) and Liam Connolly before Tomas Dooher opened Clann na Gael’s account. Connolly and Shay O’Neill then exchanged points before Clann na Gael hit the front with a well taken Jack Dooher goal.

Play continued to swing from end to end with team Captain Connolly leading by example for the St.Davogs with another brace of points either side of one from Seanach McHugh with Jack Dooher responding with a couple for Clann na Gael.

On the stroke of half time Garbhan O’Donnell fired in a goal for Aghyaran with Darragh McBride replying with a point for Clann na Gael to leave it 1-7 to 1-5 at the break.

Aghyaran had a brilliant start to the second half as they laid the foundations inside the opening eight minutes with 2-3 without reply.

A point from Byrne was followed by a 32nd minute Daithi Gormley goal and then Connolly converted a penalty either side of points from O’Donnell.

Oisin McKee knocked over a free to get Clann na Gael up and running on the scoreboard again with Byrne cancelling that out at the other end of the field.

Tomas Dooher and McKee reduced the deficit slightly but in the 19th minute of the second half Aghyaran were in complete control after Ryan McNulty got their fourth goal. To their credit Clann na Gael kept battling away and they hit back in the next attack with a well taken major from Jack Dooher.

Aghyaran though weren’t going to be denied and after Daithi McHugh had split the posts with a point the same player put the icing on the cake with their fifth goal late on.

Aghyaran scorers

Liam Connolly 1-4 (3F, 1-0 pen), Garbhan O’Donnell 1-2, Charlie Byrne 0-4, Daithi McHugh 1-1, Daithi Gormley 1-0, Ryan McNulty 1-0, Seanach McHugh 0-1

Clann na Gael scorers

Jack Dooher 2-2, Tomas Dooher 0-2, Oisin McKee 0-2 (1F), Shay O’Neill 0-1, Darragh McBride 0-1