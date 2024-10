AN OMAGH hurling team which emphatically secured its second consecutive Tyrone Junior title last month is now entering the Ulster Championship full of confidence in their ability to progress.

The St Enda’s have made impressive progress on the domestic and provincial hurling scenes during recent years. But their clash against East Cavan Gaels at Breffni Park on Saturday at 3pm offers a new and exciting challenge for the club.

Team manager, Paul O’Grady, and the players are no strangers to regional success. More of the same would do nicely indeed as they prepare to take on a Cavan side which has also been making the headlines with its hurling success.

Nevertheless, Omagh midfielder, Fionn Corry, is in no doubt about the importance of their county win and how determinated they are to make the most of their Ulster Junior chance.

“It’s extremely important for the development of hurling in Omagh to keep the momentum going,” he said.

“The U-14 lads did really well to win the double, and they’re coming out here now to watch us and succeed at our level. Hopefully they will now be there to push for places on this senior team soon.

“ For Omagh to have won the Junior title is massive again. When you win a title like that the focus switches to the hurlers and hopefully we can now push on.”

Omagh’s resurgence as a hurling stronghold in Tyrone has development well for almost two decades, and the clasha gainst East Cavan Gaels represents another important milestone according to Fionn Corry, who excelled for them in the Tyrone final against Naomh Colmcille.

However, a disappointing outing on the provincial stage in 2023 has whetted their appetite for improvement in 2024.

“When I was U-14 we didn’t even dream of winning a Grade Two title, never mind a Grade One success,” added Corry.

“There’s now a platform in place and hopefully we can do our best in Ulster to maintain that level of achievement. We have to take our chances when they come.

“With the new format in Ulster now, our aim is to push on better than last year.”